BorgWarner increased jackpot award by $20,000 this year

this year Jackpot claimed only once since in 2002

Only five drivers have won the Indy 500 back-to-back

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The BorgWarner rolling jackpot continues to grow, currently totaling $420,000, (4,305,924 krona) awaiting the moment a driver wins the Indianapolis 500 two years in a row to claim the prize. This year, Marcus Ericsson, the 2022 winner of the race, is in position to receive the jackpot if he wins for a second consecutive year.

Established by BorgWarner in 1995, the rolling jackpot increases by $20,000 each year, raising the stakes for drivers hoping to find themselves in Victory Circle. The prize money has only been claimed by one driver – Helio Castroneves of Brazil in 2002 for his consecutive victories. Since the first race in 1911, the only other drivers who have had the honor of winning the Indy 500 back-to-back include Wilbur Shaw (1939-1940), Mauri Rose (1947-1948), Bill Vukovich (1953-1954) and Al Unser (1970-1971) – all before the jackpot's inception.

"Every year, BorgWarner looks forward to the excitement and anticipation leading up to the Indianapolis 500 and the rolling jackpot that accompanies it," said Frédéric Lissalde, President and CEO, BorgWarner. "We're anxious to see if Marcus Ericsson of Sweden will claim the Borg-Warner Trophy® for the second year in a row and cash in on the jackpot for the first time in over 20 years."

The Greatest Spectacle in Racing is scheduled for Sunday, May 28 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Beyond the potential to be in the running to win the rolling jackpot, the driver who claims the 2023 victory will capture the high honor of having their image sculpted then cast in sterling silver and mounted on the iconic Borg-Warner Trophy with their name and average speed for 500 miles. Following the celebrations, the winner will be presented with the BorgWarner Championship Driver's Trophy™ or the "Baby Borg" – a miniature version of the much larger 110-pound sterling silver Borg-Warner Trophy.

If Ericsson does not win the 2023 race, the funds for the jackpot will roll over to the 2024 Indy 500 with an additional $20,000 added to the total prize.

About BorgWarner

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. Today, we're accelerating the world's transition to eMobility — to help build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

The Borg-Warner Trophy, BorgWarner Championship Driver's Trophy, and BorgWarner Championship Team Owner's Trophy are trademarks of BorgWarner Inc.

Marcus Ericsson is in position to receive the BorgWarner rolling jackpot if he wins the Indianapolis 500 for a second consecutive year, totaling $420,000 or 4,305,924 krona.

