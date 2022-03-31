PR Newswire

Company to Host Conference Call at 5:00pm ET Today

PORTLAND, Ore., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) ("Eastside" or the "Company"), a consumer-focused beverage company that builds craft inspired experiential brands and high-quality artisan products around premium spirits, digital can printing, co-packing and mobile filling, reported first quarter end 2023 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Craft C+P reports a +37% increase in sales from prior-year quarter

Craft C+P achieved a record number of cans printed in the quarter - over 2.5 million cans in the quarter and reaffirmed guidance of positive adjusted EBITDA for the Craft C+P segment

Spirits achieved strong margins on bulk sales in the quarter

Net loss decreased over $0.4 million from prior-year quarter

from prior-year quarter Announced a 1 for 20 reverse stock split to address one of two Nasdaq compliance issues

"This quarter we made progress across the board in all segments and businesses" said Geoffrey Gwin, Eastside's CEO. "I expect stronger results in the 2nd quarter of this year excluding bulk barrel sales."

Financial Results

Gross sales for the three months ending March 31, 2023 decreased to $2.9 million from $3.8 million. Craft C+P sales increased due to digital printing, offset by lower results in mobile canning business. For the three months ending March 31, 2023 and 2022, the Company sold excess bulk spirits for $0.6 million and $1.5 million, respectively.

Gross profit for the three months ending March 31, 2023 decreased to $0.6 million from $0.9 million for the three months ending March 31, 2022. Gross margin was 22% for the three months ending March 31, 2023 and 25% for the three months ending March 31, 2022. Spirits margins increased primarily due to excess bulk spirits sales.

Operating costs for the three months ending March 31, 2023 decreased to $1.9 million from $2.6 million for the three months ending March 31, 2022 primarily related to decreased professional fees and compensation.

Net loss for the three months ending March 31, 2023 decreased to $1.6 million from $2.0 million for the three months ending March 31, 2022. The Company reported adjusted EBITDA of $(0.7) million and $(1.0) million for the three months ending March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (See description of adjusted EBIDTA in "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" below.)

During the first quarter, the Company delivered 5,941 cases of spirits. Of that total, Portland Potato Vodka represented 4,000 cases. Azuñia volumes decreased due to two large inventory distributor purchases in the first quarter of 2022. The following table details cases delivered during the quarters ending March 31, 2023 and 2022:

9 Liter Cases 2023 2022 Change % Azuñia 1,013 2,059 (1,046) -51 % Portland Potato Vodka 4,030 4,301 (271) -6 % Burnside 771 1,005 (235) -23 % Eastside Brands 86 68 18 26 % Hue-Hue 41 84 (43) -51 % Legacy Brands - 11 (11) -100 %

5,941 7,528 (1,587) -21 %



The Company will give further updates on its earnings conference call.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Eastside Distilling's management evaluates and makes operating decisions using various financial metrics. In addition to the Company's GAAP results, management also considers the non-GAAP measure of adjusted EBITDA as a supplement to GAAP results. Management believes this non-GAAP measure provides useful information about the Company's operating results and assists investors in comparing the Company's performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that it does not believe are indicative of its core operating performance.

The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and other one-time items. The table below provides a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) has been producing high-quality, award-winning craft spirits in Portland, Oregon, since 2008. The Company is distinguished by its highly decorated product lineup that includes Azuñia Tequilas®, Burnside Whiskeys®, Hue-Hue Coffee Rum®, and Portland Potato Vodkas®. All Eastside spirits are crafted from natural ingredients for quality and taste. Eastside's Craft Canning + Printing subsidiary is one of the Northwest's leading independent mobile canning, co-packing and digital can printing businesses.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements that reflect our expectations or anticipations rather than historical fact. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the following: changes in economic conditions, general competitive factors, the Company's ongoing financing requirements and ability to achieve financing, acceptance of the Company's products in the market, the Company's success in obtaining new customers, the Company's ability to execute its business model and strategic plans, and other risks and related information described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). A detailed discussion of the most significant risks can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update the cautionary information in this press release.

Financial Summary Tables

The following financial information should be read in conjunction with the unaudited financial statements and accompanying notes filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2023, which can be viewed at www.sec.gov and in the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.eastsidedistilling.com/investors .

Eastside Distilling, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets Dollars in thousands, except share and per share





March 31, 2023



December 31,

2022 Assets



(Unaudited)







Current assets:













Cash

$ 267



$ 723 Trade receivables, net



860





876 Inventories



3,989





4,442 Prepaid expenses and current assets



941





579 Total current assets



6,057





6,620 Property and equipment, net



5,489





5,741 Right-of-use assets



2,698





2,988 Intangible assets, net



5,655





5,758 Other assets, net



354





369 Total Assets

$ 20,253



$ 21,476















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity













Current liabilities:













Accounts payable

$ 2,077



$ 1,728 Accrued liabilities



1,429





1,509 Deferred revenue



115





18 Current portion of secured credit facilities, net of debt issuance costs



3,377





3,442 Current portion of note payable, related party



4,651





4,598 Current portion of notes payable



7,749





- Current portion of lease liabilities



870





991 Other current liability, related party



1,024





725 Total current liabilities



21,292





13,011 Lease liabilities, net of current portion



1,970





2,140 Note payable, related party



-





92 Notes payable, net of current portion



-





7,749 Total liabilities



23,262





22,992















Stockholders' equity (deficit):













Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 35,000,000 shares authorized;

16,660,171 and 16,199,269 shares issued and outstanding as of

March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively



2





2 Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;

2,500,000 shares issued and outstanding as of both March 31, 2023

and December 31, 2022



-





- Additional paid-in capital



73,646





73,503 Accumulated deficit



(76,657)





(75,021) Total stockholders' equity (deficit)



(3,009)





(1,516) Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 20,253



$ 21,476

Eastside Distilling, Inc. and Subsidiaries For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Consolidated Statements of Operations:



2023 2022 Sales $2,879 $3,780 Less customer programs and excise taxes 26 40 Net sales 2,853 3,740 Cost of sales 2,212 2,793 Gross profit 641 947 Operating expenses:



Sales and marketing expenses 511 647 General and administrative expenses 1,364 1,930 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 6 - Total operating expenses 1,881 2,577 Loss from operations (1,240) (1,630) Other income (expense), net



Interest expense (329) (406) Other expense (29) - Total other income (expense), net (358) (406) Loss before income taxes (1,598) (2,036) Provision for income taxes - - Net loss (1,598) (2,036) Preferred stock dividends (38) (38) Net loss attributable to common shareholders $(1,636) $(2,074)

EPS:



2023 2022 Basic and diluted net loss per common share $(0.10) $(0.14) Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 16,475 14,901

Eastside Distilling, Inc. and Subsidiaries For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Segments:



2023 2022 Craft C+P



Sales $ 1,456 $ 1,076 Net sales 1,477 1,076 Cost of sales 1,578 1,111 Gross profit (101) (35) Total operating expenses 749 1,047 Net loss (884) (1,093) Gross margin -7 % -3 %





Interest expense $4 $11 Depreciation and amortization 368 221 Significant noncash items:



Stock compensation - 205





Spirits



Sales $ 1,423 $ 2,704 Net sales 1,376 2,664 Cost of sales 634 1,682 Gross profit 742 982 Total operating expenses 522 625 Net income 221 357 Gross margin 54 % 37 %





Depreciation and amortization $39 $ 42





Corporate



Total operating expenses $ 610 $ 905 Net loss (935) (1,300)





Interest expense $325 $395 Significant noncash items:



Stock compensation 111 170

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation:



2023 2022 Net loss $(1,598) $(2,036) Add:



Interest expense 329 406 Depreciation and amortization 407 263 EBITDA (862) (1,367) Loss on disposal of property and equipment 6 - Stock compensation 111 375 Adjusted EBITDA $ (745) $ (992)

