TrueBlue Named to Forbes' List of America's Best Employers for Diversity 2023

9 hours ago
TACOMA, Wash., May 15, 2023

TACOMA, Wash., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueBlue is proud to announce that it was recognized as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes for the second consecutive year, ranking the highest within the staffing industry.

Companies on the list were selected based on feedback from over 45,000 U.S. employees working at companies with at least 1,000 employees. Survey respondents were asked to anonymously rate their organizations based on criteria such as age, gender, ethnicity, disability and LGBTQ+ equality, as well as general diversity.

"The success of our company reflects the diversity and talent of our people," said Steve Cooper, CEO of TrueBlue. "This recognition celebrates the hard work and dedication of our entire team. From our Board of Directors to our colleagues across the globe, TrueBlue is fully committed to fostering, recognizing and embracing diversity."

TrueBlue's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) mission is to foster a diverse and inclusive culture where every employee has an opportunity to contribute and grow while meeting the changing needs of the marketplace. Several DEI-related initiatives contributed to its Forbes ranking:

  • Employee Resource Groups: Added new Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) and significantly expanded programming to ensure that all employees can connect through shared characteristics or life experiences, participate in meaningful engagement opportunities and be empowered to help advance DEI at TrueBlue.
  • Diversity in Leadership: Appointed a Chief Diversity Officer to the TrueBlue executive leadership team and expanded participation in the DEI Council to infuse greater support for DEI at every step of the employee lifecycle and significantly strengthen the culture of inclusivity.
  • Professional Development Programs: Added a DEI stream to the Global Mentorship program to give employees the opportunity to enhance the qualities of diverse professional relationships and ensure future TrueBlue leaders are as diverse and inclusive as its employees, customers and communities.

"We understand that building authentic relationships requires inviting and celebrating our people's diversity. As such, the TrueBlue team looks forward to furthering our DEI efforts even more in the coming years," said Anthony Brew, Chief Diversity Officer of TrueBlue.

About TrueBlue
TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2022, TrueBlue served 84,000 clients and connected approximately 611,000 people to work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial staffing; PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services; and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries. Learn more at www.trueblue.com.

