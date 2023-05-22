Design Collective by Cintas, an award-winning apparel design agency recognized for creating inspiring and innovative employee apparel collections, revealed the newly designed uniform program for the staff on board Evrima, the first yacht from The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. Envisioned to reflect the lifestyle of The Ritz-Carlton resorts and the casual freedom of a yachting vacation, the apparel collection made its debut on the maiden voyage of Evrima this past fall.

“When I had the opportunity to design for The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, I wanted to create a unique sense of place,” said Suzanne Fairbairn, Fashion Designer at Design Collective by Cintas. “It was a feeling they wanted to keep in the forefront when it came to designing apparel for the onboard staff; a bespoke European appeal to carry over the brand aesthetic, while placing focus on useful functions for the Ladies and Gentlemen to perform their duties with comfort and ease.”

The collection includes garments designed with luxurious fabrics made to withstand daily job functions, along with nautical inspired details and a signature dazzle print design woven throughout.

Silhouettes were chosen to complement a range of body types while maintaining functionality with the use of fabric containing SPF and moisture-wicking abilities that perform well in the environment.

Attention to detail in the fabric artwork, and unique accessories; such as a scarf and lanyard, helped put the final touches on this beautiful and unique collection.

“We really wanted to capture the essence of what a true luxury yacht experience should look and feel like. Our decision to work with Design Collective on creating this bespoke collection came from their presentation and ability to tell a story that aligned with The Ritz-Carlton brand,” said Mark Lockwood, Chief Brand Operations Officer for The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. “We knew their luxury cruise experience and knowledge of fabrics needed for a yachting environment would deliver the results that we were looking for in both unique style and application.”

