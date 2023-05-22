Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced that Judith Scimone has joined Acadia as the Company’s Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). In this role, she will shape and advance the Company’s people strategy, helping to solidify Acadia’s position as the premier employer of choice within the behavioral healthcare industry. As a new member of the Company’s executive leadership team, Scimone will report to Chris Hunter, Chief Executive Officer.

Scimone joins Acadia from MetLife, where she served as Senior Vice President, Human Resources for U.S Business & Global Functions. She joined MetLife in 2020 as Chief Talent Officer. She brings more than 20 years of experience in human resources, working in multiple industries, geographies and functional areas. She has held significant HR leadership roles in leading healthcare, technology and financial services organizations including Johnson & Johnson, Google, and JPMorgan Chase. She began her career as a mechanical engineer at General Electric. Scimone received her bachelor’s degree from Carnegie Mellon University and holds an MBA from Yale University School of Management.

“Given the criticality of culture and talent in creating a workforce that is positioned to deliver best-in-class care to our patients, we are thrilled to welcome Judith Scimone to the Acadia executive leadership team as our Chief Human Resources Officer,” said Hunter. “She brings deep experience, leadership skills and ingenuity to our Human Resources function at a pivotal moment both for our industry and Acadia. As we deliver on our growth objectives, Judith will play an integral role in solidifying Acadia as the employer of choice within the behavioral healthcare industry. Her unique experiences in leveraging talent, technology, and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) strategies in support of organizational excellence will ensure we are optimally positioned to care for both our employees and all those we serve – including patients, referral partners, investors and our broader communities.”

About Acadia

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. As of March 31, 2023, Acadia operated a network of 250 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 11,100 beds in 39 states and Puerto Rico. With approximately 23,000 employees serving more than 75,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral healthcare company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.

