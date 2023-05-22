UBS Private Wealth Advisor Jonathan Beukelman named to the Barron's Top 1200 Financial Advisors list

Author's Avatar
8 hours ago
Article's Main Image

UBS announced today that Jonathan+Beukelman, a Private Wealth Advisor in the firm’s Denver, Colorado office, has been named to the Barron’s Top 1200 Financial Advisors list for 2023. This is the tenth consecutive year that Jonathan has been named to the list.

“We are proud to once again see Jonathan acknowledged for his long-standing dedication to providing clients with exceptional financial advice and personalized service,” said Michael Gatewood, Managing Director, Chicago Market, UBS Wealth Management USA. “This recognition is a testament to his experience, professionalism and unwavering commitment to helping clients achieve their financial goals. We are honored to have him represent UBS and look forward to his continued success.”

Jonathan has more than 24 years of experience working in the financial services industry and has been with UBS since 2008. As a Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager with Montage+Financial+Group, a 25-member team with offices in Colorado, Nevada and Nebraska, he provides ultra-high net worth individuals, multi-generational families and corporate entities with holistic wealth management advice, including estate planning, tax optimization, business exit strategy and philanthropic planning. He focuses on building trusted relationships to provide clients with personalized advice and solutions. Jonathan is also a UBS Family Office Consultant (FOC), a designation reserved for the firm’s Financial Advisors that undergo rigorous training and have a track record of understanding the investment, business, passion and legacy needs of sophisticated, exceptional clients and aligning them to the full suite of UBS capabilities.

Jonathan has received numerous industry accolades over the years for his dedication to clients, including the Forbes America’s Top Wealth Advisors list (2016-2023), the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list (2018-2023), and many others. Montage Financial Group has also been named to the Barron’s Top 100 Private Wealth Teams list in 2022 and 2023, as well as the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management teams list for 2023.

The 2023 Barron’s Top 1200 Financial Advisors list is compiled based on a variety of qualitative and quantitative factors, including revenue produced for the firm, assets under management, quality of practice, and regulatory record, among other factors.

For the full list and further information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.barrons.com%2Freport%2Ftop-financial-advisors.

Notes to Editors

About UBS

UBS convenes the global ecosystem for investing, where people and ideas are connected and opportunities brought to life, and provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as to private clients in Switzerland. UBS offers investment solutions, products and impactful thought leadership, is the leading global wealth manager, provides large-scale and diversified asset management, focused investment banking capabilities, and personal and corporate banking services in Switzerland. The firm focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their target markets, are capital efficient and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 29% in Switzerland, 20% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ubs.com

© UBS 2023. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Although neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings, Past performance is not an indication of future results. For press use only.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230515005171r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230515005171/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.