Dasa Expands Its Capabilities with SOPHiA GENETICS

Author's Avatar
8 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BOSTON and LAUSANNE, Switzerland, May 8, 2023

In just one year of using SOPHiA DDM™ HRD, Dasa reaches 2,000 samples analyzed

BOSTON and LAUSANNE, Switzerland, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a cloud-native software company and the leader in data-driven medicine, celebrates today with longstanding partner, Dasa, the largest integrated healthcare network in Brazil, as it reaches a milestone of 2,000 samples analyzed for HRD status. This milestone comes just one year after implementing the SOPHiA DDM™ Homologous Recombination Deficiency (HRD) Solution.

SOPHiA_GENETICS_Logo.jpg

Renowned in Brazil and abroad, Dasa serves more than 20 million patients per year – including approximately 10% of the Brazilian population.

"With such a large regional network, we needed a partner like SOPHiA GENETICS to help improve our workflow efficiency and help us implement HRD testing," said Ana Gabriela de Oliveira, Sr. Business Unit Manager, Dasa. "The decentralized approach of SOPHiA GENETICS has enabled us not only to implement new testing, but to increase our scalability and output. In addition, the powerful analytics of the SOPHiA DDM™ platform has helped us to maximize genomic insights from tested profiles and advance our research capabilities."

Today's achievement has been nearly a decade in the making. In 2016 Dasa chose SOPHiA GENETICS to build the original workflow for its genomics lab. The partnership progressed in 2020 when Dasa implemented SOPHiA DDM™ Radiomics and Trial Match solutions to create the first multimodal approach in the region.

In 2021, the companies once again expanded their partnership when Dasa and SOPHiA GENETICS collaborated to offer the first decentralized HRD (Homologous recombination deficiency) analytics solution in Latin America. Dasa then implemented the SOPHiA DDM™ Homologous Recombination Deficiency (HRD) Solution in March 2022.

"Dasa's milestone of 2,000 samples tested in just one year is a true testament to the value of the functionality of the SOPHiA DDM™ HRD Solution," said Ken Freedman, Chief Revenue Officer, SOPHiA GENETICS. "Reaching such a milestone demonstrates the success of our expanding partnership and the value our platform can provide to our partners, as well as the value that they provide by helping to democratize data-driven medicine for all as we continue to scale."

To learn more about the SOPHiA DDM™ HRD solution, visit the SOPHiA GENETICS HRD page.

For more information on SOPHiA GENETICS, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM, or connect on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

About SOPHiA GENETICS
SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a software company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, a cloud-native platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform and related solutions, products and services are currently used by a broad network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions globally. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM, or connect on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram. Where others see data, we see answers.

SOPHiA GENETICS products are for Research Use Only and not for use in diagnostic procedures unless specified otherwise. SOPHiA DDM ™ Radiomics is a technology and concept in development and may not be available for sale. The information in this press release is about products that may or may not be available in different countries and, if applicable, may or may not have received approval or market clearance by a governmental regulatory body for different indications for use. Please contact [email protected] to obtain the appropriate product information for your country of residence.

SOPHiA GENETICS Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, products, and technology, as well as plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including those described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which such statements are based, unless required to do so by applicable law. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

favicon.png?sn=NE93378&sd=2023-05-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dasa-expands-its-capabilities-with-sophia-genetics-301824701.html

SOURCE SOPHiA GENETICS

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE93378&Transmission_Id=202305151026PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE93378&DateId=20230515
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.