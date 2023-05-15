Lux Row Distillers reaches new heights with introduction of Ezra Brooks 99 Rye and reimagination of Ezra Brooks Bourbon Cream

Author's Avatar
8 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ST. LOUIS, May 15, 2023

Latest Ezra Brooks brand-family variants now available with elevated proof and taste

ST. LOUIS, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lux Row Distillers announced two new variants in the Ezra Brooks brand family: Ezra Brooks 99 Straight Rye Whiskey and a newly reformulated Ezra Brooks Bourbon Cream. Both variants will reach retail shelves across the country later this month at a suggested retail price of $24.99 for Ezra Brooks Straight Rye Whiskey and $21.99 for Ezra Brooks Bourbon Cream per 750 ml bottle.

Lux_Row_Distillers_Ezra_Brooks.jpg

Ezra Brooks 99 Straight Rye Whiskey has a 51% rye mash bill and is charcoal filtered for a smooth, mellow finish. Bottled at an elevated 99 proof, Ezra Brooks 99 Straight Rye Whiskey delivers tasting notes that include hints of chocolate, leather, vanilla and spicy grains, balanced by slightly sweet and oaky tones. Ezra Brooks 99 Straight Rye is offered in upscale packaging on par with its bourbon sibling (Ezra Brooks 99 Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey), including a prominent "99" proof callout and Lux Row Distillers embossing on the bottle's shoulder.

Ezra Brooks Bourbon Cream is still made using all-natural cream and Kentucky Straight Bourbon but is now bottled at 33 proof – one of the highest proof levels of any offering in the Bourbon Cream category. Tasting notes include cinnamon, nutmeg and caramel with hints of vanilla and sweet pecan on the nose and buttery caramel, sweet toffee and a smooth, warm finish on the palate. Like its other elevated namesakes, Ezra Brooks Bourbon Cream now is offered in upscale packaging – in this case, with a prominent "33" callout and Lux Row Distillers embossing on the bottle's shoulder.

"Based on the success of Ezra Brooks 99 Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, we have elevated the proof for both the Ezra Brooks Rye and Bourbon Cream variants," said Eric Winter, brand manager for Ezra Brooks. "Ezra Brooks 99 Rye drinkers will find the same great rye-whiskey taste, but with enhanced flavor delivered by the higher proof. Similarly, our new Ezra Brooks Bourbon Cream delivers a bolder, richer expression of the bourbon-cream flavor our customers love."

About Luxco

Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux Family, Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products. Our mission is to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Merged with MGP Ingredients, Inc. in 2021 (Nasdaq: MGPI), Luxco operates as MGP's Brands Division and manages all MGP/Luxco brands. This extensive and award-winning spirits portfolio includes well-known brands from four distilleries: Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Ezra Brooks, Rebel, Blood Oath, David Nicholson and Daviess County; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Minor Case Straight Rye Whiskey and Bowling & Burch Gin; Jalisco, Mexico-based Destiladora González Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas, El Mayor, Exotico and Dos Primos; and Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey are produced. The innovative and high-quality brand portfolio also includes Everclear Grain Alcohol, Pearl Vodka, Saint Brendan's Irish Cream, The Quiet Man Irish Whiskey, Green Hat Gin and other well-recognized brands. For more information about the company and its brands, visit luxco.com.

CONTACTS:
Patrick Barry, BYRNE PR
314-540-3865
[email protected]

Lux_Row_Distillers_Bourbon_Cream.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG00445&sd=2023-05-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lux-row-distillers-reaches-new-heights-with-introduction-of-ezra-brooks-99-rye-and-reimagination-of-ezra-brooks-bourbon-cream-301824694.html

SOURCE Lux Row Distillers

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG00445&Transmission_Id=202305151030PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG00445&DateId=20230515
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.