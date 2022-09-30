PR Newswire

The station will be the first large-scale, public liquid hydrogen refueling station for trucks in Europe

Hydrogen for road transport takes another step forward through collaboration between Air Products and Aers Energy België

DIEGEM, Belgium, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE: APD) has signed an agreement with Aers Energy België to develop a multi-fuel, hydrogen refueling station for trucks. It will be located on a concession in the port of Zeebrugge, which Aers Energy België has been awarded. Within this location, Aers will also operate a new secure truck stop, rest area, convenience store and restaurant.

Aers Energy België emphasized sustainability: "Hydrogen will play an important part in significantly reducing CO 2 (carbon dioxide) emissions from road transport. To further develop this part of the project, a partnership with Air Products was sought. This company has a great deal of expertise in the field and, thanks to its investments in new green hydrogen production capacity, can provide the necessary guarantees for a stable supply," said Jackij Aers of Aers Energy België.

Liquid hydrogen

The new station will be the first commercial-scale hydrogen refueling station in Europe with liquid hydrogen storage. It will be built and operated by Air Products in addition to other liquid hydrogen refueling stations the company is developing throughout Europe. The project itself, is part of a wider strategy to support Belgium and Europe's sustainable development and ambition towards CO 2 -free heavy-duty road transport.

By building a hydrogen refueling station on the TENT-T core network in Zeebrugge – which largely exceeds the required minimum capacity of 1 ton of hydrogen per day – Air Products is contributing to the Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Regulation (AFIR) objectives. When the station's capacity is utilized, it will save approximately 8-11 kt of CO 2 equivalent per year by displacing diesel volume.

"Our technology has already been used in more than 250 projects worldwide and we are proud to be working with Aers Energy België on this important project in Belgium," commented Kurt Lefevere, Air Products' Vice President for Benelux, Germany and France. "The choice of hydrogen for heavy-duty vehicles, compared to other technologies, allows for faster refueling, greater vehicle range and the elimination of all CO 2 tailpipe and other criteria pollutant emissions. Air Products has over 60 years of experience in hydrogen production, equipment, logistics and services and is a first-mover in the energy transition with over $11 billion dollars of announced investment in clean hydrogen projects around the globe."

Large number of trucks in the port

The reason Aers Energy België was awarded the concession in the Port, was its ability to offer a solution to safely park the many trucks waiting to leave the port or coming to load or unload in the port area. In addition to the hydrogen refueling station and a truck parking lot with 135 spaces, drivers will have access to sanitary facilities, a store, and a catering service.

Tom Hautekiet, Chief Commercial Officer Port of Antwerp-Bruges, says: "All forms of transport, from shipping to road transport, are expected to be almost completely CO 2 neutral by 2050. For freight transport, hydrogen is a clean and viable alternative to diesel. But of course, refueling stations must be available. We are delighted that Air Products is taking the lead in developing Europe's first liquid hydrogen refueling station in the Port of Zeebrugge. This shows that Air Products is already ready for the hydrogen truck of the future."

