Private Wealth Advisor Ting O'Connor Joins UBS in San Jose, CA

7 hours ago
UBS Private Wealth Management today announced that O’Connor & Associates, led by Private Wealth Advisor Ting+O%26rsquo%3BConnor, has joined the firm in San Jose, CA. The team also includes Senior Wealth Strategy Associate Jenny Brummer and Client Service Associate Erica Soriano.

Ting, Jenny and Erica join the UBS San Francisco Private Wealth Management Market, managed by Todd Locicero, and will be located in the San Jose office, reporting to Emily de la Reguera. Later this year, they will relocate to Santana Row, when UBS moves its San Jose office location in September.

“On behalf of UBS, we’re excited to welcome Ting and her team to the firm,” said Emily de la Reguera, Silicon Valley Market Director at UBS Private Wealth Management. “Her industry experience and dedication to her clients will be a great addition to our business, and we look forward to having her help us continue to expand our client offering in this key market. We believe Ting, Jenny and Erica have built their practice and serve clients in a way that represents the future of our industry and feel that her clients will be very well-served here at UBS.”

Ting joins UBS as a Managing Director and brings over 23 years of experience in the financial services industry. She focuses on delivering a comprehensive approach to managing wealth that begins with listening to client needs and helping to ensure that every strategy is grounded in understanding what each client wants to achieve. Ting provides individuals, families, corporations, endowments and foundations with customized strategies and advice designed to meet their short and long-term financial objectives.

In recognition of her experience and commitment to her profession, Ting has been named to the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors and Forbes America's Top Women Best in State Wealth Advisors lists for 2023. She received her bachelor's degree in Biochemical Engineering from National Huaqiao University in 1992 and her MBA with concentrations in Financial Management and International Business from the University of San Diego in 1998.

Jenny brings more than 23 years of financial services experience to UBS. As a Senior Wealth Strategy Associate, she focuses on building client relationships and offering efficient and proactive client service. Jenny has built long-standing relationships with clients through an extensive understanding of services available to them. Jenny received her bachelor's degree in Sociology from the University of California at Santa Cruz in 2000.

Erica began her career in the financial services industry in 2015. As Client Associate, Erica manages various operational and administrative responsibilities and provides clients with a high level of service. Erica received her B.S. degree in Nursing from First Asia Institute of Technology and Humanities from the Philippines in 2008.

