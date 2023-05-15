Sinch extends Super Network for Voice with international IP Connect

CHICAGO and STOCKHOLM, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch, which powers meaningful conversations between businesses and their customers through its Customer Communications Cloud, today announced the global extension of high quality direct connections by offering IP Connect internet protocol (IP) connectivity between global service providers. The new service expands Sinch's direct connect voice footprint into Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America.

Top service providers worldwide trust Sinch for U.S. voice termination and for providing exceptional voice quality when calls are made overseas. Frequently, when calling parties place international calls over free or low cost apps or video platforms, they deal with inferior quality because multiple providers are used to complete the call. The hallmark of the Sinch IP Connect solution is the delivery of superior quality voice calls, resulting in an excellent customer experience across the globe.

IP Connect offers a direct connection between the originating and terminating providers networks for two-way call completion with consistent feature functionality end-to-end — no other intermediate carriers enter the call path. Plus, IP Connect service is transcoder free — meaning delivery of a high-definition voice connection with an overall quality of service at peak performance levels and improved customer engagement.

"Direct connections matter," says Nick Reifschneider, Sinch Voice vice president of service provider products. "We've invested in strong networking interconnections and routing capabilities to establish IP Connect for delivering worldwide direct connections for global service providers — giving them access to high quality two-way voice calling. Now providers can win back voice traffic from freemium and arbitrage providers, while building value, trust, and loyalty with their existing customers."

Sinch has been laser-focused on the global expansion of its voice footprint and started by offering phone numbers in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. Sinch is building its own points of presence (POPs) in Europe, with diverse facilities, in order to provide a superior voice service. This enables the delivery of a highly reliable service, which global service providers require to support their customer growth. In order to prevent unlawful robocalling, IP Connect Service is only available for FCC-compliant service provider customers, who meet the Sinch Know Your Customer (KYC) policy.

About Sinch
Sinch powers meaningful conversations between businesses and their customers through its Customer Communications Cloud. More than 150,000 businesses – including many of the world's largest tech companies – rely on Sinch and its global Super Network, which is the most secure and reliable network for messaging, voice, and email. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since it was founded in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with shares traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Learn more at sinch.com.

