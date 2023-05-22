Key Takeaways:

Grid Dynamics released an innovative Generative Product Design Starter Kit that enables enterprise-scale retailers, brands, and manufacturers to rapidly create product design tools and unique digital customer experiences using generative AI.

The Generative AI Product Design Starter Kit provides reference models and workflows for ideating, editing, restyling, and recontextualizing the designs of consumer products.

Grid Dynamics is actively expanding its lineup of generative AI solutions for high-potential industry-specific enterprise use cases, further strengthening its position as a leader in enterprise AI.

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2023 / Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) (Grid Dynamics), a leader in enterprise-level digital transformation services and solutions, announced today the release of its Generative AI Product Design Starter Kit to complement other Gen AI offerings. Leveraging this starter kit, retailers, brands, and manufacturers can rapidly build unique digital services for their customers and improve the productivity of content creation teams using state-of-the-art generative AI technologies. Brands and manufacturers can leverage the Generative AI Product Design Starter Kit to enhance their design ideation processes, ​​speed up prototyping, and provide customers with unique product personalization capabilities.





The Generative AI Product Design Starter Kit strengthens Grid Dynamics' potential to attract new clients and facilitate strategic partnerships in the rapidly growing generative AI space. Grid Dynamics has a long history of delivering AI solutions to world-largest enterprise clients, and the company has plans to leverage its comprehensive domain knowledge and technology expertise to spearhead the enterprise adoption of generative AI as well. The Generative Product Design Starter Kit also embodies the company's commitment to its recently unveiled GigaCube growth framework, which identifies strengthening its partner ecosystem and investing in innovation as foundational pillars of the company's long-term success.

"The latest generative language and image models enable dozens of high-value enterprise use cases that are impossible to implement using other technologies. This technological advancement impacts virtually all industries and creates a need for hundreds of fundamentally new specialized products and solutions", said Ilya Katsov, VP of Engineering at Grid Dynamics. "At Grid Dynamics, we focus our efforts on creating generative AI solutions for high-potential industry-specific use cases combining deep technology expertise, domain knowledge, and building blocks provided by our partners. The Generative AI Product Design Starter Kit demonstrates how the state-of-the-art text-to-image and image-to-image models can be used to build applied business solutions for retail, manufacturing, and other industries use cases."

This innovative starter kit encompasses a reference collection of generative AI models which empower users to create and fine-tune design concepts, modify object shapes and styles, and recast a design's environmental context based on sketches, reference images, and natural language descriptions. The starter kit includes a workflow management application that allows for implementing domain-specific use cases such as product design personalization, marketing content creation, and virtual product try-on. The workflows and services that can be created using this starter kit dramatically improve the productivity of design teams and enable unique customer experiences. Visit this page to learn more about Grid Dynamics' Generative Product Design Starter Kit. Explore additional AI solutions developed by Grid Dynamics including AI-Powered Data Analytics and Generative AI Images .

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ: GDYN) is a digital-native technology services provider that accelerates growth and bolsters competitive advantage for Fortune 1000 companies. Grid Dynamics provides digital transformation consulting and implementation services in omnichannel customer experience , big data , analytics , search , artificial intelligence , cloud & DevOps , and application modernization . Grid Dynamics achieves high speed-to-market, quality, and efficiency by using technology accelerators, an agile delivery culture, and its pool of global engineering talent. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the US, Mexico, UK, Europe, and India.

