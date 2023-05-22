Grupo Clarín Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

Author's Avatar
7 hours ago
Article's Main Image

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2023 / Grupo Clarín S.A. ("Grupo Clarín" or the "Company" (

LSE:GCLA, Financial)(BCBA:GCLA, Financial), the largest media company in Argentina, announced today its First Quarter 2023 results. Figures in this report have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (*) ("IFRS") as of March 31, 2023 and are stated in Argentine Pesos ("Ps"), unless otherwise indicated.

(*) The Company's Management has applied IAS 29 in the preparation of these financial statements (inflation adjustment) as per Resolution 777/18, issued by the Comisión Nacional de Valores ("CNV"), that establishes that the restatement must be applied to the financial statements.

Highlights (1Q23 vs. 1Q22):

  • Total Revenues reached Ps. 22,761.9 million, an increase of 5.9% in real terms compared to 1Q22, mainly due to higher revenues in Digital and Printed Publications partially offset by lower revenues in the Broadcasting and Programming segment.
  • Adjusted EBITDA (1) reached Ps. 3,205.0 million, an increase of 9.8% compared to 2,918.6 for 1Q22, mainly driven by a higher EBITDA in the Digital and Printed Publications and Others segments, partially offset by lower EBITDA in Broadcasting and Programming.
  • Grupo Clarín's Adjusted EBITDA Margin (2) was 14.1% in 1Q23, compared to 13.6% in 1Q22.
  • Profit for the period resulted in Ps. 1,051.9 million, an increase of 814.6% compared to a profit of Ps. 115.0 million reported in 1Q22. Net Income for the period attributable to Equity Shareholders amounted Ps 1,060.2 million in 1Q23 from a profit of Ps. 110.0 million in 1Q22, an increase of 863.6%.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(In millions of Ps.)
1Q231Q22% Ch.4Q22QoQ
Total Revenues
22,761.921,501.15.9%22,310.02.0%
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
3,205.02,918.69.8%1,897.868.9%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (2)
14.1%13.6%3.7%8.5%65.5%
Profit/(Loss) for the period
1,051.9115.0814.6%(1,002.6)(204.9%)
Attributable to:
Equity Shareholders
1,060.2110.0863.6%(962.2)(210.2%)
Non-Controlling Interests
(8.3)5.0(265.9%)(40.4)(79.6%)

(1) We define Adjusted EBITDA as Total Revenues minus cost of sales (excluding depreciation and amortization) and selling and administrative expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization). We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful measure of our performance. It is commonly used to analyze and compare media companies based on operating performance, leverage and liquidity. Nonetheless, Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of net income or cash flow from operations and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, an indication of our financial performance, an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or a measure of liquidity. Other companies may compute Adjusted EBITDA in a different manner; therefore, Adjusted EBITDA as reported by other companies may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA as we report it.

(2) We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA over Total Revenues .

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION

GRUPO CLARIN S.A.
(BCBA: GCLA; LSE: GCLA)
cordially invites you to participate in its Webcast Presentation
to discuss its First Quarter 2023 Results

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Time: 12:00pm Buenos Aires Time/4:00pm London Time/11:00am New York Time

To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit:
https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=ZWb06Fr7

The webcast presentation will also be available at https://ir.grupoclarin.com

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Grupo Clarín is the largest media company in Argentina and a leading company in Digital and Printed Publications and broadcasting and programming markets. Its flagship newspaper -Diario Clarín- is one of the highest circulation newspapers and has the largest base of paid digital subscribers in Latin America. Grupo Clarín is the largest producer of media content in Argentina, including news, sports and entertainment and reaches substantially all segments of the Argentine population in terms of wealth, geography and age.

Disclaimer

Some of the information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of Grupo Clarín. You can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "will", "could", "may" or "might" the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements are only predictions and actual events, or results may differ materially. Grupo Clarín does not intend to or undertake any obligation to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in Grupo Clarín's projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, Grupo Clarín's competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Argentina a, rapid technological and market change, and other factors specifically related to Grupo Clarín and its operations.

SOURCE: Grupo Clarín S.A.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/754660/Grupo-Clarn-Announces-First-Quarter-2023-Results

img.ashx?id=754660

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.