PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL REPORT 2022: "AHEAD OF THE CURVE"

QUALITATIVE QUARTERLY STATEMENT FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2023

GUIDANCE FOR FY2023 AND MID-TERM GUIDANCE FOR 2025 UNCHANGED

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2023 / Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0005664809; NASDAQ:EVO) today published its Annual Report for the fiscal year 2022, as well as the qualitative Quarterly Statement for the first quarter of 2023.

Evotec's fully audited Annual Report 2022 "Ahead of the Curve" is now available for downloading on www.evotec.com/financial-reports. Evotec had published preliminary financial results for FY2022 already on 28 March, which have remained unchanged. The publication of the final document had to be postponed after Evotec became the victim of a criminal cyber-attack that was discovered in early April.

Evotec also published a qualitative Quarterly Statement for the first quarter of 2023 today. Since the cyber-attack was discovered after the end of the first quarter, the Company's Q1 results remain materially unaffected and saw a very strong start to the year with several deal extensions and expansions, e.g. a multi-billion-US$ extension of the Company's neuroscience partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb, and the announcement of new partnerships, e.g. with Janssen in the field of immune-based therapies. Scale and scope of these transactions were materially larger than in the comparable period 2022.

Guidance for FY2023 remains unchanged. Evotec expects revenues in the range of € 820 - 840 m (€ 835 - 855 m at constant fx-rates) and adj. EBITDA in the range of € 115 - 130 m (€ 125 - 140 m at constant fx-rates).

Supported by the new long-term alliance with Sandoz in the field of biosimilars that was announced earlier this week, Evotec sees itself well positioned to achieve its mid-term targets of "Action Plan 2025", i.e. revenue growth to >€ 1,000 m, adjusted EBITDA of ≥€ 300 m and unpartnered research and development expenses of >€ 100 m by 2025.

In response to the criminal cyber-attack, Evotec took immediate action to contain and remediate the attack by taking its external-facing systems offline. This was deemed necessary to protect all of the Company's partners and stakeholders. Evotec expects a fast return to full productivity, and business recovery. However, it cannot be ruled out that there could be a potential impact on the aforementioned guidance. Management will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates in subsequent reporting.

The Company will provide the next update on the financials - including an analysis of Q1 2023 developments - with the publication of the Half-Year Report 2023 that will be published on 09 August 2023.

With the publication of the audited Annual Report 2022 made today, Evotec expects to fulfil the criteria to be reinstated by Deutsche Börse/Qontigo in the relevant stock indices (MDAX, TecDAX, Prime All Share, LTecDAX, Technology All Share and CDAX). The Company anticipates the re-entry on 19 June on the grounds of the Fast Entry evaluation due on 05 June.

On 05 June 2023, Evotec will hold an ESG Capital Markets Day and present the Company's strategic guardrails for a resilient business that remains "ahead of the curve" - even in times of global uncertainty. The ESG Capital Markets Day will be held as a virtual and invitation-only event. A recording of the broadcast will be available on www.evotec.com in the days after the event.

ABOUT EVOTEC SE

Evotec is a life science company with a unique business model that delivers on its mission to discover and develop highly effective therapeutics and make them available to the patients. The Company's multimodality platform comprises a unique combination of innovative technologies, data and science for the discovery, development, and production of first-in-class and best-in-class pharmaceutical products. Evotec leverages this "Data-driven R&D Autobahn to Cures" for proprietary projects and within a network of partners including all Top 20 Pharma and over 800 biotechnology companies, academic institutions, as well as other healthcare stakeholders. Evotec has strategic activities in a broad range of currently underserved therapeutic areas, including e.g. neurology, oncology, as well as metabolic and infectious diseases. Within these areas of expertise, Evotec aims to create the world-leading co-owned pipeline for innovative therapeutics and has to-date established a portfolio of more than 200 proprietary and co-owned R&D projects from early discovery to clinical development. Evotec operates globally with more than 4,900 highly qualified people. The Company's 17 sites offer highly synergistic technologies and services and operate as complementary clusters of excellence. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on Twitter @Evotec and LinkedIn.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains forward-looking statements concerning future events, including the proposed offering and listing of Evotec's securities. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "should," "target," "would" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include comments regarding Evotec's expectations for revenues, Group EBITDA and unpartnered R&D expenses. These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by Evotec at the time these statements were made. No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Evotec. Evotec expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Evotec's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Media Contact Evotec SE:

Gabriele Hansen, SVP Head of Global Corporate Communications, [email protected]

Hinnerk Rohwedder, Director of Global Corporate Communications, [email protected]

IR Contact Evotec SE:

Volker Braun, SVP Head of Global Investor Relations & ESG, [email protected]

SOURCE: Evotec SE

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/754657/Evotec-publishes-Annual-Report-2022-and-Quarterly-Statement-for-Q1-2023



