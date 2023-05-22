Scott%2BScott+Attorneys+at+Law+LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Blackstone Inc. (“Blackstone” or “Company”) (NYSE: BX) breached their fiduciary duties to Blackstone and its shareholders. If you are a Blackstone shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982, or [email protected].

Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of Blackstone’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Blackstone in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Blackstone, and whether Blackstone and its shareholders suffered damages as a result.

On November 9, 2022, the U.S. Department of Labor (“DOL”) filed a lawsuit against Blackstone subsidiary Packers Sanitation Services, Inc. (“PSSI”), alleging massive child labor violations at the Company. On February 17, 2023, PSSI entered into a consent order and judgment with the DOL, paying $1.5 million in penalties, which was described as the maximum civil penalty allowed by the law.

