NRG Energy, Inc. today received a letter and presentation from Elliott Associates, L.P. and Elliott International, L.P. and its affiliates (collectively, “Elliott”) that they have acquired more than thirteen percent (13%) economic interest in the Company. NRG is committed to creating shareholder value and appreciates Elliott’s interest. The Company welcomes all shareholders’ input and looks forward to an open dialogue with Elliott.

About NRG

NRG Energy is a leading energy and home services company powered by people and our passion for a smarter, cleaner, and more connected future. A Fortune 500 company operating in the United States and Canada, NRG delivers innovative solutions that help people, organizations, and businesses achieve their goals while also advocating for competitive energy markets and customer choice. More information is available at www.nrg.com. Connect with NRG on Facebook and LinkedIn, and follow us on Twitter, @nrgenergy.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230515005662/en/