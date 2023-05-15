PR Newswire

DALLAS, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Lennox (NYSE: LII), a global leader in the heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets, approved an increased quarterly cash dividend of $1.10 per share of common stock, payable July 14, 2023, to stockholders of record as of June 30, 2023.

ABOUT LENNOX

Lennox (NYSE: LII) is a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we lead the field in innovation with our cooling, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems. Additional information on Lennox is available at www.lennoxinternational.com or by contacting [email protected].

