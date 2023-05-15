BUTLER NATIONAL PROMOTES CHRIS REEDY FROM COO TO PRESIDENT AND CEO

Author's Avatar
6 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW CENTURY, Kan., May 15, 2023

Reedy's Leadership and Operational Expertise Poised to Drive Butler National's Progress

Butler National Relocates Headquarters to New Hangar, Enhancing Presence and Boosting Operational Efficiency

NEW CENTURY, Kan., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Butler National Corporation (OTCQB: BUKS), a recognized provider of professional management services in the gaming industry and a leader in special mission aircraft modifications, announces the promotion of Christopher J. Reedy from his current position as Chief Operating Officer to President and Chief Executive Officer. Reedy's extensive experience and leadership skills will continue to guide the company's strategic vision and growth. Additionally, Butler National has relocated its headquarters to a new facility at the New Century Airport.

Reedy, who has been a pivotal part of Butler National for over two decades, brings a wealth of experience to the President and CEO position. Leveraging his unique combination of legal and engineering expertise, Reedy has built a remarkable record of achievement in both the gaming and aviation segments of Butler National Corp. Since joining the corporation in November 2000, Reedy has held multiple roles, demonstrating his versatility and commitment. He served as Secretary starting in 2005 and was appointed COO earlier this year, exhibiting his ability to navigate and lead in diverse operational areas.

Reedy holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Kansas State University, complemented by a Juris Doctorate from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

"I believe that Chris Reedy is the right person to lead the Company through a period of change. His proven, complementary experience and skills in both aviation and gaming establish him as the perfect fit for the role of Butler National President and CEO," said R. Warren Wagoner, Chairman of the Butler National Board of Directors. "I am confident that Mr. Reedy will leverage his twenty-plus years of Butler National experience to lead the Company in the best interest of shareholders and as a valuable resource for the Corporation."

In a strategic move to boost its operational efficiency and presence, Butler National has transitioned its headquarters to a newly constructed facility adjoining the avionics operation at the New Century Airport. Situated approximately four miles from the previous Olathe location, the new headquarters is located at One Aero Plaza, New Century, Kansas 66031. This move brings leadership, engineering, sales, and avionics operations under one roof, fostering improved communication and collaboration.

"Moving our company headquarters to a new, expanded Airport facility brings several efficiencies. It allows our leadership to be on-site at a modification facility and creates a central hub for engineers, sales and avionics operations," said Chris Reedy, President and CEO. "The facility also offers a professional location to meet with customers and expand operations."

The new location represents Butler National's commitment to providing unparalleled service in its special mission aircraft modifications and professional management services in the gaming industry.

About Butler National Corporation
Butler National Corporation has been a recognized provider of professional management services in the gaming industry for more than 20 years. Following the enactment of the Kansas Expanded Lottery Act (KELA), Butler National competed for a contract to manage a Lottery Gaming Facility for the State of Kansas. In 2008, Butler National Service Corporation (a Butler National Corporation subsidiary) proposed and was awarded a contract to manage the Boot Hill Casino & Resort in Dodge City. When Boot Hill Casino opened in 2009, it was the first state-owned and -operated casino in Kansas. In addition to its gaming division, Butler National manufactures, sells and services support systems for private, commercial and military aircraft. Subsidiaries include Avcon Industries, Inc., Butler Avionics, Inc. and Butler National Corporation (Tempe).

About Boot Hill Casino & Resort
Boot Hill Casino & Resort, managed by BHCMC, LLC and Butler National Service Corporation, wholly-owned subsidiaries of Butler National Corporation (OTCQB: BUKS), features over 500 electronic gaming machines, 14 table games, and a 150-seat casual dining restaurant known as Firesides at Boot Hill. The facility now features a DraftKings branded retail sports book.

The $90 million Boot Hill Casino project opened in December 2009. The lottery facility games at Boot Hill Casino & Resort are owned and operated by the Kansas Lottery. The Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission provides regulatory oversight for the casino. For more information about Boot Hill Casino & Resort, please visit us at www.boothillcasino.com, or call us at 1.877.906.0777.

About Butler National Corporation Aerospace Segment
Butler National Aerospace businesses include Avcon Industries, Inc., a leading provider of aircraft structural modifications and systems integrations to both commercial and government entities; Butler Avionics, Inc., a FAA-approved repair station specializing in avionics retrofits, overhauls, manufacturing and repair; and Butler National Corporation – Tempe, a manufacturer of electronic controls and cabling.

For more information, contact:

For investor information, contact:

Melinda Tiemeyer, Public Relations

David Drewitz, Investor Relations

[email protected]

[email protected]

816-721-1000

972-814-5723

favicon.png?sn=CL00606&sd=2023-05-15 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/butler-national-promotes-chris-reedy-from-coo-to-president-and-ceo-301824889.html

SOURCE Butler National Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL00606&Transmission_Id=202305151219PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL00606&DateId=20230515
  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.