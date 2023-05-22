Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: %3Cb%3ETSCO%3C%2Fb%3E), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, in partnership with National 4-H Council, today announced its Paper Clover fundraising campaign has raised a cumulative $20 million for the nation’s youth. Tractor Supply reached the milestone during its spring Paper Clover event, which generated over $1 million dollars for 4-H programs across the country.

“The success of this fundraising effort is a testament to our customers’ generosity. Their donations will profoundly impact our nation’s future leaders, enabling more young people to benefit from 4-H’s programming,” said Kimberley Gardiner, chief marketing officer at Tractor Supply. “We at Tractor Supply are honored to have been a part of this incredible effort and are excited to see its positive impact on communities across the country.”

Tractor Supply and 4-H started the bi-annual Paper Clover fundraiser in 2010 to raise money and awareness for local 4-H clubs. Ninety percent of campaign donations are used to support 4-H youth in the state where the donation is made, while the remaining 10 percent supports national 4-H programming. The Paper Clover contributions fund educational programs and provide all 4-H members with the opportunity to engage in enriching camps, conferences and community projects in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, agriculture, healthy living and civic engagement.

“We are so grateful for our longstanding partnership with Tractor Supply and the many opportunities provided for 4-H’ers across the country thanks to the Paper Clover campaign,” said Jennifer Sirangelo, President and CEO, National 4-H Council. “Together with Tractor Supply we celebrate this incredible milestone and look forward to providing even more hands-on learning experiences to help ignite a spark in young people.”

The Paper Clover campaign by Tractor Supply Company has significantly impacted fulfilling the aspirations of numerous 4-H’ers across the country. By supporting youth development programs, the campaign is dedicated to empowering the future leaders of tomorrow. Deanna Brock, a Pasco County, Florida native and a former 4-H participant, is one of many alumni who received scholarships from the Paper Clover campaign. As a result, Deanna was able to attend state leadership events and Camp Cloverleaf.

“Because of the Paper Clover campaign and the support from Tractor Supply, I was given opportunities that I would not have had otherwise. These experiences shaped me into who I am today and led me to my career of working with youth in 4-H,” said Deanna.

Tractor Supply held the 2023 spring Paper Clover campaign from April 26-May 7, inviting customers to purchase a paper clover at checkout in stores or online at TractorSupply.com.

4-H is the nation’s largest youth development organization, touching more than six million youth across the U.S. To learn more about Tractor Supply’s Paper Clover campaign, visit TractorSupply.com%2F4H.

About Tractor Supply Company

For 85 years, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) has been passionate about serving the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers, homeowners, gardeners, pet enthusiasts and all those who enjoy living Life Out Here. Tractor Supply is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., ranking 294 on the 2022 Fortune 500. The company’s more than 52,000 Team Members are known for delivering legendary service and helping customers pursue their passions, whether that means being closer to the land, taking care of animals or living a hands-on, DIY lifestyle. In store and online, Tractor Supply provides what customers need – anytime, anywhere, any way they choose at the low prices they deserve.

As of April 1, 2023, the Company operated 2,164 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, including 81 stores acquired from Orscheln Farm and Home in 2022 that will be rebranded to Tractor Supply by the end of 2023. For more information on Tractor Supply, visit www.tractorsupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer providing products and services for pet owners. As of April 1, 2023, the Company operated 189 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit www.Petsense.com.

About 4‑H

4‑H, the nation’s largest youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for career tomorrow. 4‑H programs empower six million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills. 4‑H is the youth development program of our nation’s Cooperative Extension System and USDA and serves every county and parish in the U.S. through a network of 110 public universities and more than three thousand local Extension offices. Globally, 4‑H collaborates with independent programs to empower one million youth in 50 countries. The research-backed 4‑H experience grows young people who are four times more likely to contribute to their communities; two times more likely to make healthier choices; two times more likely to be civically active; and two times more likely to participate in STEM programs.

Learn more about 4‑H at 4-H.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230515005210/en/