Natera%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA testing, today announced that a jury in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware has reached a unanimous verdict in favor of Natera in the patent infringement suit it filed against ArcherDX/Invitae Corp. The jury found that all accused ArcherDX/Invitae products infringe three of Natera’s patents. The jury determined that all three patents are valid and awarded both past lost profits and a past royalty of 10%, totaling $19.35 million to be paid by the defendants to Natera. At an upcoming hearing, the judge will determine whether to grant an injunction against ArcherDX/Invitae or whether to award ongoing royalties.

The company stated: “We are pleased with the jury’s verdict in this case, which underscores our commitment to innovative technology backed by scientific evidence that advances patient care. The Natera patents asserted against ArcherDX/Invitae in this case are a fraction of an extensive global IP portfolio of more than 360 issued or pending patents, with more than 180 in the field of oncology/MRD. We remain focused on serving the oncology community, including our many physicians and patients.”

