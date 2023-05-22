Jack in the Box Celebrates "CEO" Jack Box's Birthday with Week of Discounts Offers

Author's Avatar
5 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) announced today a week of offers discounts in celebration of the birthday of their mascot, Jack Box. The iconic leader is celebrating his birthday this May 16, but a day is in no way enough celebration. Instead, get ready for Jack’s week-long extravaganza: a week of offers from May 15 to May 21 available on the Jack mobile app to all Jack Pack® members, new and existing.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230515005742/en/

Jacks_Bday_Week_Jack_Pack.jpg

Jack Box’s birthday week will feature discounts for new and existing Jack Pack® members on fan-favorite items including Tacos, French Toast Sticks, and Mini Churros, and so much more! (Photo: Business Wire)

Jack’s Birthday Week Offers

During Jack’s birthday week, new and existing Jack Pack® members will have access to exclusive daily offers deals on fan-favorite items ranging from breakfast foods to desserts and everything in between:

  • Monday May 15 – Starting birthday week off right, with free Hot Coffee w/ purchase of French Toast Sticks.
  • Tuesday May 16 – When Jack’s birthday falls on Taco Tuesday, he offers 2 free Tacos w/ any $1 purchase.
  • Wednesday May 17 – The day after Jack’s birthday is bittersweet, emphasis on the sweet. Free Churros w/ Shake Purchase
  • Thursday May 18 – Friday eve calls for a free Jumbo Jack w/purchase of a large fountain drink.
  • Friday May 19 – FRIday means BOGO Large Fries.
  • Saturday May 20 – BOGO Jack’s Spicy Chicken Sandwich - share with your friend or eat both yourself. It’s birthday week, Jack doesn’t judge.
  • Sunday May 21 - Beat those Sunday scaries and get 20% off a $10+ purchase to order everything you didn’t have the chance to earlier in the week.

Facts About Jack Box

There’s a lot of lore around the iconic namesake and CEO of Jack in the Box, a few characteristics worth calling out for those who may not be familiar are below:

  • According to his California driver’s license, he’s 6’8’’.
  • Jack ran for president during the 1996 election, and he beat Bill Clinton in a national independent Virtual Vote poll; no recounts were required.
  • He’s a Ball State University alum.

Join the Jack Pack® through the Jack app or on jackinthebox.com to get in the birthday spirit. Simply check the offers tab each day for details on your latest offer.

About Jack in the Box Inc.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), founded and headquartered in San Diego, California, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box®, one of the nation's largest hamburger chains with more than 2,180 restaurants across 21 states, and Del Taco®, the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the U.S. with approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states. For more information on both brands, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com and www.deltaco.com.

Category: Corporate

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230515005742r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230515005742/en/

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.