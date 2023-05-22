Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) announced today a week of offers discounts in celebration of the birthday of their mascot, Jack Box. The iconic leader is celebrating his birthday this May 16, but a day is in no way enough celebration. Instead, get ready for Jack’s week-long extravaganza: a week of offers from May 15 to May 21 available on the Jack mobile app to all Jack Pack® members, new and existing.

Jack’s Birthday Week Offers

During Jack’s birthday week, new and existing Jack Pack® members will have access to exclusive daily offers deals on fan-favorite items ranging from breakfast foods to desserts and everything in between:

Monday May 15 – Starting birthday week off right, with free Hot Coffee w/ purchase of French Toast Sticks.

– Starting birthday week off right, with free Hot Coffee w/ purchase of French Toast Sticks. Tuesday May 16 – When Jack’s birthday falls on Taco Tuesday, he offers 2 free Tacos w/ any $1 purchase.

– When Jack’s birthday falls on Taco Tuesday, he offers 2 free Tacos w/ any $1 purchase. Wednesday May 17 – The day after Jack’s birthday is bitter sweet , emphasis on the sweet. Free Churros w/ Shake Purchase

– The day after Jack’s birthday is bitter , emphasis on the sweet. Free Churros w/ Shake Purchase Thursday May 18 – Friday eve calls for a free Jumbo Jack w/purchase of a large fountain drink.

– Friday eve calls for a free Jumbo Jack w/purchase of a large fountain drink. Friday May 19 – FRIday means BOGO Large Fries.

– FRIday means BOGO Large Fries. Saturday May 20 – BOGO Jack’s Spicy Chicken Sandwich - share with your friend or eat both yourself. It’s birthday week, Jack doesn’t judge.

– BOGO Jack’s Spicy Chicken Sandwich - share with your friend or eat both yourself. It’s birthday week, Jack doesn’t judge. Sunday May 21 - Beat those Sunday scaries and get 20% off a $10+ purchase to order everything you didn’t have the chance to earlier in the week.

Facts About Jack Box

There’s a lot of lore around the iconic namesake and CEO of Jack in the Box, a few characteristics worth calling out for those who may not be familiar are below:

According to his California driver’s license, he’s 6’8’’.

Jack ran for president during the 1996 election, and he beat Bill Clinton in a national independent Virtual Vote poll; no recounts were required.

He’s a Ball State University alum.

Join the Jack Pack® through the Jack app or on jackinthebox.com to get in the birthday spirit. Simply check the offers tab each day for details on your latest offer.

About Jack in the Box Inc.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), founded and headquartered in San Diego, California, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box®, one of the nation's largest hamburger chains with more than 2,180 restaurants across 21 states, and Del Taco®, the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the U.S. with approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states. For more information on both brands, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com and www.deltaco.com.

