Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Vincent J. Mutarelli, Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker

4 hours ago
BEDMINSTER, NJ, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) and Peapack-Gladstone Bank are proud to announce the appointment of Vincent J. Mutarelli as Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker at Peapack-Gladstone Bank. Vincent is responsible for growing a portfolio of commercial clients and servicing businesses in the Tri-State area. He will reinforce and expand Peapack-Gladstone Bank’s footprint in the commercial arena while ensuring achievement of clients’ long-term financial goals.

Mr. Mutarelli brings with him 20 years of experience in delivering superior service in commercial lending, sales and financial services. Previously, he served as Senior Vice President, Business Banking Director, at Capital One Bank in White Plains, NY, where he expanded business relationships and growth through various business avenues. Prior to that as Senior Vice President, Senior Business Concierge at North Fork Bank in New York City, he led a team in the Tri-State area building deposits through new client relationships. Mr. Mutarelli’s prior experience also included roles as Senior Vice President, Senior Branch Director at Canon Business Solutions, Inc. throughout various locations in the Tri-State area, and Vice President, Sales Representative at Metropolitan Calculator Systems, Inc., a subsidiary of Canon USA in New York, NY.

Mr. Mutarelli received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics with a minor in Business Management from Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey. He is currently Chairman of the Board of the Building and Realty Institute and an affiliate member of the Westchester County Bar Association.

About the Company

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $6.5 billion and assets under management and/or administration of $10.4 billion as of March 31, 2023. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and retail solutions, to businesses and consumers. Peapack Private, the Bank’s wealth management division, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions, to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

Contact: Contact: Rosanne Schwab, Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Vice President, Public Relations and Corporate Communications Manager, 500 Hills Drive, Suite 300, Bedminster, NJ 07921 [email protected], (908) 719-6543.

