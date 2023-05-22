For the tenth consecutive year, First Internet Bank has once again been selected as one The Indianapolis Star’s “Top Workplaces in Central Indiana,” a distinction determined by employee engagement surveys.

“Knowing that this distinction is based exclusively on internal employee feedback makes this honor particularly rewarding,” said David Becker, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our team fuels our continued success. We have been able to create a unique workplace culture that empowers our employees, rewards their innovation and creates opportunities for individual professional growth and development.”

Along with being a Top Workplace, First Internet Bank has also been consistently recognized as one of the “Best Banks to Work For” in a national survey from American Banker, and one of Go Banking Rates “Best Banks 2023”.

About First Internet Bank

First Internet Bank opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. With assets of $4.7 billion as of March 31, 2023, the Bank provides consumer and small business deposits, consumer loans and specialty finance services nationally. The Bank also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, SBA financing and treasury management services. Additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at firstib.com. The Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Internet Bancorp (Nasdaq: INBK). First Internet Bank is a Member FDIC.

