Record open interest of 17,222,551 contracts reached on May 12 , representing $2 trillion in notional value

Fifth consecutive day of record open interest for U.S. Treasury futures

CHICAGO, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group , the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that open interest (OI) in its U.S. Treasury futures reached a record 17,222,551 contracts on May 12, the fifth consecutive day of record OI. Prior to the record week, the previous OI record of 16,698,659 contracts was set on February 19, 2020.

"Market participants continue to turn to our deeply liquid U.S. Treasury futures in record numbers as they navigate historic uncertainty and manage fixed income risk," said Agha Mirza, CME Group Global Head of Rates and OTC Products. "With growing demand for risk transfer in the world's largest bond market, reaching a record 1,697 large OI holders earlier this year, we remain focused on providing capital and operational efficiencies across our global client base."

CME Group provides the market's leading electronic, central limit order book for every tenor of U.S. Treasury futures, which trade side-by-side on the CME Globex platform with BrokerTec cash securities. In addition, clients benefit from the flexibility of privately negotiated transactions in the form of blocks, exchange for risk (EFR) and exchange of futures for physical (EFP) agreements under the rules of CBOT. Clients using these tools to manage risk include sovereigns, banks, asset managers, hedge funds, principal trading firms and other institutions.

Since U.S. Treasury futures began trading on CME Globex in January 2008, OI in these products has nearly tripled, growing from 6 million contracts to Friday's record 17.2 million contracts.

About CME Group

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

