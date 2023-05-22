Ensign Energy Services Inc. ( TSX:ESI, Financial) is a leading provider of oilfield services in Canada, the U.S. and around the world. The company offers a range of services, including contract drilling, directional drilling, underbalanced and managed pressure drilling, rental equipment, well servicing and production services.

Founded in 1987, the company has grown to become one of the largest and most technologically advanced oilfield service providers in the world.

Ensign is known for its innovation and excellence in the oilfield industry. The company was the first in Canada to drill a horizontal well and the first in the world to use programmable logic controller technology on an automated drill rig. It also developed the Ensign Edge technology suite, which delivers data-driven solutions for drilling performance, crew safety, equipment reliability and rig processes.

The stock was recommended by fund manager Teal Linde of Linde Equity Fund in a recent Bloomberg interview, saying it is a bargain.

The company just reported its best first quarter since 2014, when its stock traded over $10 per share. Today, you can buy it for around $2. But that might not last long because Ensign is generating a massive amount of free cash flow that could reward shareholders in a big way.

Free cash flow is the amount of money a company has left over after paying for its operating expenses and capital expenditures. It is a measure of how efficiently a company uses its resources to generate profits. Free cash flow can be used for various purposes, such as paying down debt, buying back shares, paying dividends or investing in growth opportunities.

For Ensign, free cash flow is especially important because it allows the company to reduce its debt load, which was incurred from its takeover of Trinidad Drilling in 2018. The company paid $505 million, a move that expanded its fleet of drilling rigs and gave it access to new markets. However, the deal also increased its debt burden, which stood at $1.2 billion as of March 31, 2021.

Ensign expects to generate around $200 million in free cash flow for the current year based on its guidance for revenue, Ebitda and capital spending. That's an impressive amount for a company with a market cap of only $400 million. In other words, Ensign's FCF yield is 50%. That means the company could theoretically buy back all of its shares in two years using its free cash flow.

Of course, Ensign is not going to do that. Instead, the company is prioritizing paying down its debt, which will reduce its interest costs and improve its balance sheet. But even so, paying down $200 million in debt should translate to a corresponding $200 million increase in the equity value of the company, which would translate to a one-year 50% boost to the stock.

Source: Company presentation.

Another possibility is Ensign returns some of its free cash flow to shareholders in the form of a dividend or a share buyback.

The company used to pay a quarterly dividend of 12 cents per share until it suspended it in 2019 due to weak market conditions. If Ensign decides to reinstate its dividend at half of that level (6 cents per share), it would cost the company about $50 million per year, leaving $150 million for debt repayment. A 6-cent dividend would imply a yield of 12% at the current stock price of $2.

Alternatively, if Ensign decides to use half of its free cash flow ($100 million) for share buybacks, it could reduce its share count by 25% in one year, assuming an average purchase price of $2 per share. This would increase the earnings per share and the book value per share of the remaining shares by 33%. Either way, returning some of its free cash flow to shareholders would signal confidence in the company's future prospects and attract more investors to the stock.

You might be wondering why Ensign's stock is trading at such a low valuation despite its strong free cash flow generation. The main reason was the oilfield services industry was hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic and the collapse in oil prices in 2020. Many oil and gas producers cut their spending on drilling and completion activities, which reduced the demand and pricing for Ensign's services.

However, things are starting to improve as oil prices recover and vaccination programs rolled out. Ensign reported its revenue increased by 18% sequentially in the first quarter of 2021, driven by higher activity levels in Canada and the U.S. The company also said it expects further improvement in as more rigs are deployed and pricing improves.

Another reason why Ensign's stock is undervalued is it has been overlooked by many investors who prefer larger and more diversified oilfield services companies such as Halliburton ( HAL, Financial) or SLB ( SLB, Financial). However, Ensign has some competitive advantages that make it appealing.

Conclusion

The following chart shows Ensign's free cash flow compared with its market cap over the last 10 years. If the company can use the current free cash flow to pay down its debt while returning some of the cash to shareholders, the market cap could quadruple in the short to medium term.

As such, the stock may be a good opportunity currently.