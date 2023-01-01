NEW HAVEN, Conn., May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialty cancer diagnostics company Precipio, Inc. ( PRPO), will be hosting its Q1-2023 corporate update call on May 17th at 5:00 PM ET. The call will include updates on all of the company’s current core businesses.



The conference call may be accessed by calling 844-695-5519 (international callers dial 1-412-902-6760). All callers should ask for the Precipio Inc. conference call. Participants may also pre-register for the conference call to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10179242/f986f8e328 and will receive a calendar invite and a direct dial-in number, bypassing the operator.

Listeners interested in submitting questions in advance should email their questions to [email protected] and management will do its best to address those questions during the call.

A replay of the call will be available approximately 24 hours after the call and may be accessed via the Investors page on Precipio's website, http://www.precipiodx.com/investors.html.

About Precipio

Precipio has built a platform designed to eradicate the problem of misdiagnosis by harnessing the intellect, expertise and technology developed within academic institutions and delivering quality diagnostic information to physicians and their patients worldwide, as well as proprietary products that serve laboratories worldwide. Through its collaborations with world-class academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics and treatment, Precipio offers a new standard of diagnostic accuracy enabling the highest level of patient care. For more information, please visit www.precipiodx.com .

