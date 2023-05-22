LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2023 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Allbirds, Inc. ("Allbirds" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:BIRD) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted in November 2021 (the "IPO") and/or between November 4, 2021 and March 9, 2023, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before June 12, 2023.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected]

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Allbirds focused its energy on products outside of its core offerings. These non-core products did not resonate with the Company's core customers. The Company failed to invest in core products in favor of newer and non-core products. The Company's sales were impacted by these decisions. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the IPO and class period. When the market learned the truth about Allbirds, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

