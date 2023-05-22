One Team, Together: T-Mobile Employees Volunteer Over 16,000 Hours, Raise Nearly $2 Million, During Magenta Giving Month

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2023 / T-Mobile
8b9472f5-1714-47ae-8858-dacebadf0f0d.jpg

At the start of Magenta Giving Month in April, my colleague, Jon Freier, President of T-Mobile's Consumer Group, asked a question: What kind of impact will T-Mobile employees make in a single month? We now have a definitive answer-A huge one!

Nationwide, T-Mobile employees rallied together all month long, contributing over 16,000 volunteer hours to philanthropic pursuits, and donating to causes near and dear to their hearts. Using $23 in seed funding from the T-Mobile Foundation, more than 26,000 employees gave over $600,000 to 7,041 causes from education and health care initiatives to environmental conservation and more. That's nearly 40% of employees who found a way to participate! And just as impressive, matching from the T-Mobile Foundation helped raise nearly $2 million during Magenta Giving Month for thousands of nonprofits.

True to the Un-carrier philosophy, we acted as One Team, Together as a force for good in communities around the country. That kind of impact is incredible!

From coast to coast, Team Magenta showed how ingrained community service is in T-Mobile's DNA:

Bellevue, Wash. Employees created alphabet flashcard sets for Love Letters for Literacy. The organization promotes early childhood literacy to children across the country and world.

Snohomish, Wash. Team Magenta dirtied their shoes and broke a sweat while planting 730 trees on Farmer Frog's property. Farmer Frog supports over a dozen school gardens and several urban and rural community sites by transforming underutilized land into environmentally sound, food-producing farms and gardens. Each of the trees planted contributes to the restoration of the environment which will be enjoyed by future generations.

Overland Park, Kan. Employees prepared 5,200 ready-to-eat meals for needy families served by Harvesters, a regional food bank supporting a 26-county area of northwestern Missouri and northeastern Kansas. Access to healthy, nutritious food shouldn't be exclusive to those with means.

Oklahoma City, Okla. Employees packed 1,493 pounds of food at the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. With the help of a Volun-T Grant (funding comes from the T-Mobile Foundation supporting local volunteer projects that fall within the categories of Digital Empowerment, Equity in Action, and Sustainability) the team made a $5,000 donation to the food bank for its efforts to fight hunger in 53 central and western Oklahoma counties.

Impactful Partnership Compliments a Sweet Initiative

One of the most notable achievements came from our collaboration with City Year. The organization prepares students with the social, emotional and academic skills and mindsets to succeed in school and in life. Teams in Bellevue, Wash., Overland Park, Kan., Reston, Va., and Frisco, Texas created an estimated 14,000 backpacks for local youth. These supplies and backpacks ensure students have the necessary resources to succeed in school.

At our Bellevue, Wash. headquarters, senior leadership team members served frozen yogurt to employees while raising money for the nonprofit of their choice. We called this, Froyo for Good. I worked alongside my friend and Magenta Giving Month co-sponsor, Jon Freier, dishing out frozen yogurt and toppings to employees. We had a blast raising money for our two respective nonprofits, PAWS (Progressive Animal Welfare Society) and Girls Educational and Mentoring Services (GEMS). When the final order was served, Froyo for Good raised over $64,000 for 10 nonprofits.

I love that we've started a new tradition where we focus our collective giving during a single month. The results from April are nothing short of outstanding! And we're just getting started. Why? Because at T-Mobile, giving back to the community is ingrained in our DNA. And it's part of the solution for how we achieve our mission of being the best in the world at connecting customers to their world. It's a legacy - and a commitment to creating a better future for generations to come - we're proud to build!

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from T-Mobile on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: T-Mobile
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/t-mobile
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: T-Mobile



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/755045/One-Team-Together-T-Mobile-Employees-Volunteer-Over-16000-Hours-Raise-Nearly-2-Million-During-Magenta-Giving-Month

img.ashx?id=755045

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.