RALEIGH, N.C., May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwoods Properties, Inc. (:HIW) has published its 2022 Corporate Resiliency Report, which highlights the Company’s Environmental, Social and Governance initiatives. A copy of the report can be accessed by clicking on the link below and on the Company’s website at www.highwoods.com.

HIW 2022 Corporate Resiliency Report

Ted Klinck, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Highwoods is a purpose-led organization that continues to make positive contributions to our shareholders, our stakeholders and society at large. Our continued commitment to advancing our economic, social and environmental pillars are aligned with our strategic plan of building an enduring and resilient business that not only survives but thrives in all economic cycles.”

In 2022, the Company’s continued efforts to advance its ESG and resiliency strategy have resulted in the following achievements:

  • GRESB: Green Star rating for the third consecutive year;
  • Sustainalytics: Ranked as “Low ESG Risk Profile”;
  • MSCI: Awarded an A rating, one of the highest ratings for real estate companies;
  • ISS: Earned the highest ISS Governance Quality Score of 1, and earned an ESG Prime badge;
  • Achieved 75 ENERGY STAR certifications accounting for 65% of our square footage;
  • Achieved LEED and Fitwel certifications for all new, wholly owned developments delivered; and
  • Green Lease Leader at the Silver level, advanced to the Gold level in 2023

About Highwoods
Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (:HIW) real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at www.highwoods.com.

Contact:Brendan Maiorana
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]
919-872-4924
