Today Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) announced that the New Mexico Supreme Court issued a decision today to deny a joint motion filed by PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM), AVANGRID and the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission (NMPRC) to dismiss the appeal of NMPRC’s denial of the proposed Avangrid - PNM merger and remand the case back to the NMPRC. The court also denied the other motions by intervening parties. The Court has scheduled oral arguments on the appeal for September 12, 2023.

