Zeta (NYSE: ZETA), the AI-Powered Marketing Cloud, today announced that it is scheduled to attend the following investor events:

Date Conference May 17 18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference May 24 23rd Annual B. Riley Securities Institutional Investor Conference May 31 20th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference June 6 Bank of America’s 2023 Global Technology Conference June 7 William Blair’s 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference

Where applicable, live webcasts and replays of the presentations will be accessible on Zeta’s Investor Relations website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.zetaglobal.com. In addition, the company will host one-on-one and small group meetings at these events.

About Zeta

Zeta+Global (NYSE: ZETA) is the AI-Powered Marketing Cloud that leverages advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and trillions of consumer signals to make it easier for marketers to acquire, grow, and retain customers more efficiently. Through the Zeta Marketing Platform (ZMP), our vision is to make sophisticated marketing simple by unifying identity, intelligence, and omnichannel activation into a single platform – powered by one of the industry’s largest proprietary databases and AI. Our enterprise customers across multiple verticals are empowered to personalize experiences with consumers at an individual level across every channel, delivering better results for marketing programs. Zeta was founded in 2007 by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley and is headquartered in New York City with offices around the world. To learn more, go to www.zetaglobal.com.

