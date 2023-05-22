PENNSAUKEN, N.J., May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RCMT), a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced engineering, specialty health care, and information technology services, today provided an update on RCM’s Energy Services division.



RCM Technologies is proud to announce the opening of the RCM Energy Services Operation Centre in Eschborn / Frankfurt am Main, Germany. The expansion within Europe comes as part of the strategic plan to increase the global footprint of the group and become a preferred engineering partner for the energy transition and grid of the future. The RCM Energy Services team will leverage their established Engineering, Procurement, Construction (EPC) model to serve European clients through the evolution of infrastructure upgrades.

Stefan Patz, a highly regarded energy professional, has been appointed General Manager of RCM Energy Services’ operations in Germany. Coming from Siemens Energy as the Head of Engineering for a critical market, Mr. Patz has 25 years of experience in the electrical transmission and distribution business. Mr. Patz has an extensive knowledge of substation, secondary protection / control, and power electronic technologies.

With economic and environmental demands increasing the investments and timelines for electrical infrastructure changes across the European Union, the Company expects RCM Energy Services’ capabilities in renewable energy, technology and innovation to become an important contributor to the modernization of Europe’s energy grid.

Peter Grossmann, Senior Vice President of RCM Energy Services, noted, “The proven capabilities of our team and our consistent commitment to deliver high-value solutions to our clients is the foundation for our ability to continue to expand internationally. The RCM Energy Services team is passionate about making an impact for our communities and clients as the world moves toward a carbon neutral future. Our greatest impact is in our ability to enable our clients’ sustainable growth with a strong focus on technology to improve project efficiency and operations in order to bring more power to homes and businesses faster and cost-effectively.”

About RCM

RCM Technologies, Inc. is a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced information technology and engineering services. RCM is an innovative leader in delivering these solutions to commercial and government sectors. RCM is also a provider of specialty healthcare services to major health care institutions and educational facilities. RCM's offices are located in major metropolitan centers throughout North America and Serbia. Additional information can be found at www.rcmt.com.

