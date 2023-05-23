Agilysys%2C+Inc.%2C (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of hospitality software solutions that deliver High Return Hospitality, today announced it will participate in the 18%3Csup%3Eth%3C%2Fsup%3E+Annual+Needham+Technology+%26amp%3B+Media+Conference to be held both virtually and in person in New York City, May 16th to 18th.

Agilysys Chief Financial Officer Dave Wood will host one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts Wednesday, May 17th, 2023. Participants who want to meet one-on-one with Agilysys must schedule time directly through the Needham Technology & Media Conference organizers.

Needham & Company is a globally recognized investment banking and asset management firm whose analysts cover value and growth companies across 20 industry sectors. The upcoming conference on technology and media will feature public and private company presentations, fireside chats and thematic panels.

Agilysys will release its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and full year results Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 4:30pm E.T. Investor presentation materials and the earnings call webcast replay will be available via the Agilysys+Investor+Relations+page.

About Agilysys

Agilysys is well known for its long heritage of hospitality-focused technology innovation. The Company delivers modular and integrated software solutions and expertise to businesses seeking to maximize Return on Experience (ROE) through hospitality encounters that are both personal and profitable. Over time, customers achieve High Return Hospitality by consistently delighting guests, retaining staff and growing margins. Customers around the world include: branded and independent hotels; multi-amenity resort properties; casinos; property, hotel and resort management companies; cruise lines; corporate dining providers; higher education campus dining providers; food service management companies; hospitals; lifestyle communities; senior living facilities; stadiums; and theme parks. The Agilysys Hospitality Cloud™ combines core operational systems for property management (PMS), point-of-sale (POS) and Inventory and Procurement (I&P) with Experience Enhancers™ that meaningfully improve interactions for guests and for employees across dimensions such as digital access, mobile convenience, self-service control, personal choice, payment options, service coverage and real-time insights to improve decisions. Core solutions and Experience Enhancers are selectively combined in Hospitality Solution Studios™ tailored to specific hospitality settings and business needs. Agilysys operates across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA. For more information visit Agilysys.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230515005775/en/