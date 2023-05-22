LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble, the popular video-sharing platform ( RUM), announced today its collaboration with Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed for an exclusive joint live streamed show on Rumble. The official trailer for The Kai ‘N Speed Show will be released on all major social media platforms and gives fans a glimpse of the crazy things to come from the two creators. Kai Cenat was recently named one of the 20 most currently influential creators right now by Rolling Stone and is the #1 most-subscribed streamer in Twitch’s history. IShowSpeed is the #1 U.S.-based gaming streamer on YouTube and has amassed more than 1.34 billion views. The two streaming heavyweights will launch their first Rumble stream on May 26, 2023. You can subscribe to their channel HERE.



“Being able to have full creative control was important for us,” said Kai Cenat. “I’m grateful that we get to do what we always do and combine audiences on a new level with Rumble.”

“We are very excited to partner with Rumble on this show,” added IShowSpeed. “We know our fans are going to love what we have in the works, a few surprises, plus it’s always a crazy time when me and Kai are together.”

“This is a historic moment. Something that was nearly impossible a year ago is now a reality today. As we look ahead to expand our audience and content offerings, Rumble is excited to have two of the top content creators on our platform,” said Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski. "Both Speed and Kai have done something that could change the landscape of the internet forever and we’re looking forward to what’s to come of this partnership.”

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a high-growth video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble’s mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: https://corp.rumble.com.

ABOUT KAI CENAT

In May 2022, Kai released the song “Bustdown Rollie Avalanche,” featuring NLE Choppa, which coincided with the significant growth of his Twitch channel. Within six months of beginning his streaming career, Kai had grown into one of the most-watched creators overall, and the most-watched Black creator, on Twitch.

Kai Cenat is a talented multihyphenate catapulting through 2023. After winning Streamy Award’s Streamer of the Year and becoming the most-subscribed channel on Twitch worldwide, Kai shows no signs of slowing down his meteoric rise into stardom. He’s been in conversation with the most prominent figures and talents, spanning multiple industries. Cenat’s magic can be described with one word: infectious. His sheer talent landed him on Rolling Stone’s coveted Top Creators list.

This past February, Kai upped the ante, celebrating Black History Month by streaming 24/7 for 30 straight days from an LA mansion with cameras in every room. The event, which he dubbed the “Mafiathon” in honor of his fanbase, the Kai Mafia, was full of epic sideshows, surprises, and sub-bombs. The Mafiathon culminated with Kai accumulating over 306,000 active paid subscribers to his channel, shattering the world record previously held by Ninja and Ludwig, and reaching more than 15 million unique viewers.

ABOUT ISHOWSPEED

IShowSpeed is an all-around talent. Streamer, rapper, and internet phenomenon best known for his intricate audience reactions. In the past two years, he amassed over 16.6 million Youtube subscribers simply playing video games and interacting with audiences. Last December he was awarded a Streamy Award in the "Breakout Streamer" category. An avid FIFA enthusiast, he has written several songs praising the sport as well as celebrating beloved player Christiano Rinaldo.

