Cutera Cancels Special Meeting

CUTERA, INC. (“Cutera” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CUTR), a leading provider of aesthetic and dermatology solutions, today announced that it has cancelled the Special Meeting of Stockholders previously scheduled for June 9, 2023 (the “Special Meeting”). The cancellation of the Special Meeting follows the withdrawals by former Chairman of the Board of Directors J. Daniel Plants and former Chief Executive Officer David H. Mowry of their respective demands to hold a special meeting of stockholders.

As previously announced, Cutera intends to hold its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on July 13, 2023.

About Cutera, Inc.

Brisbane, California-based Cutera is a leading provider of aesthetic and dermatology solutions for practitioners worldwide. Since 1998, Cutera has been developing innovative, easy-to-use products that harness the power of science and nature to enable medical practitioners to offer safe and effective treatments to their patients. For more information, call +1-415-657-5500 or 1-888-4CUTERA or visit www.cutera.com.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

The Company intends to file a proxy statement on Schedule 14A, an accompanying white proxy card and other relevant documents with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) in connection with the solicitation of proxies from the Company’s stockholders for the Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”). STOCKHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY ARE STRONGLY ENCOURAGED TO READ THE COMPANY’S DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO), AND ALL OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Investors and stockholders may obtain a copy of any proxy statement of the Company, an accompanying white proxy card, any amendments or supplements thereto and other documents filed by the Company with the SEC when they become available at no charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies will also be available at no charge in the “SEC Filings” subsection of the Company’s Investor Relations website at http%3A%2F%2Fir.cutera.com or by contacting the Company’s Investor Relations Department at [email protected], as soon as reasonably practicable after such materials are electronically filed with, or furnished to, the SEC.

Participants in the Solicitation

The Company and certain of its directors and executive officers may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies from the Company’s stockholders in connection with matters to be considered at the Annual Meeting. Information regarding the direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, of the Company’s directors and executive officers is included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on April 7, 2023, as amended, and in the Company’s Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC from time to time. Changes to the direct or indirect interests of the Company’s directors and executive officers are set forth in SEC filings on Initial Statements of Beneficial Ownership on Form 3 or Statements of Change in Ownership on Form 4. These documents are available free of charge as described above. Updated information regarding the identities of potential participants and their direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, in the Company will be set forth in the proxy statement for the Annual Meeting and other relevant documents to be filed with the SEC, if and when they become available.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this communication which are not historical facts, such as those relating to future events, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Investors should consult further disclosures and risk factors included in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, the Registration Statement on Form S-8 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC by the Company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230515005804/en/