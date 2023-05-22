Frontier Airlines to Participate in the Bank of America Transportation, Airlines, and Industrials Conference

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

DENVER, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontier Airlines, Inc., a subsidiary of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. ( ULCC), today announced that Daniel Shurz, Senior Vice President, Commercial, will present at the Bank of America 2023 Transportation, Airlines, and Industrials Conference on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 10:40am EDT.

The event will be webcast and may be accessed through a link posted to the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.flyfrontier.com/news-and-events/events.

About Frontier Airlines

Frontier Airlines ( ULCC) is committed to “Low Fares Done Right.” Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company operates 125 A320 family aircraft and has among the largest A320neo family fleets in the U.S. The use of these aircraft and Frontier’s seating configuration, weight-saving tactics and baggage process have all contributed to Frontier’s continued ability to the be the most fuel-efficient of all major U.S. carriers when measured by ASMs per fuel gallon consumed. With more than 220 new Airbus planes on order, including direct leases, Frontier will continue to grow to deliver on the mission of providing affordable travel across America.

ti?nf=ODgzOTYzMiM1NTk2MDkzIzIwODc2MjM=
Frontier-Airlines-Inc-.png
Contacts:
Corporate Communications
Jennifer F. de la Cruz
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 720.374.4207
Investor Relations
David Erdman
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 720.798.5886
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.