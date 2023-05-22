SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) (the “Company”) announced today that the Company’s executives will conduct presentations at two upcoming investor conferences. The presentations will be webcast live, and the information for both webcasts are below.

JP Morgan Technology Media & Communications Conference

Wednesday, May 24, 2023

2:00 p.m. - 2:35 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. - 11:35 a.m. PT

Presenter: Josh Wilson, Chief Executive Officer

To access the live event, click here: %3Cb%3ESciPlay%26rsquo%3Bs+JP+Morgan+TMC+Webcast%3C%2Fb%3E

Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference

Tuesday, June 6, 2023

4:45 p.m. - 5:15 p.m. ET / 1:45 p.m. - 2:15 p.m. PT

Presenter: Danny Moy, Chief Strategy Officer

To access the live event, click here: %3Cb%3ESciPlay%26rsquo%3Bs+Stifel+CSI+Webcast%3C%2Fb%3E

Investor Webcasts

The presentations from these conferences can be accessed via the Company’s Investor News and Events section of its website https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.sciplay.com%2Fnews-and-events%2Fevents-and-presentations and click on the webcast link. A replay of these webcasts will be available approximately one day after each event and be archived on the Company’s website for the JP Morgan Conference for thirty days following the event, and for the Stifel Conference for 120 days following the event.

About SciPlay

SciPlay+Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) is a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web platforms. SciPlay currently offers social casino games %3Ci%3EJackpot+Party%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Casino%3C%2Fi%3E, %3Ci%3EGold+Fish%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Casino%3C%2Fi%3E, %3Ci%3EQuick+Hit%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Slots%3C%2Fi%3E, %3Ci%3E88+Fortunes%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Slots%3C%2Fi%3E, %3Ci%3EMONOPOLY+Slots%3C%2Fi%3E, and %3Ci%3EHot+Shot+Casino%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E%3C%2Fi%3E, and casual games%3Ci%3EBingo+Showdown%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E%3C%2Fi%3E, %3Ci%3ESolitaire+Pets%26trade%3B+Adventure%3C%2Fi%3E, and %3Ci%3EBackgammon+Live%3C%2Fi%3E and a variety of hyper casual games such as Rob Master 3d™, Deep Clean Inc.™ and Oh God™. All of SciPlay's games are offered and played on multiple platforms, including Apple, Google, Facebook, and Amazon. In addition to developing original games, SciPlay has access to a library of more than 1,500 real-world slot and table games provided by Light & Wonder, and its Subsidiaries. For more information, please visit SciPlay.com.

All ® and © notices signify copyrights owned by and/or marks registered in the United States by SciPlay Games, LLC and/or SG Gaming, Inc., and or their respective affiliates.

© 2023 SciPlay Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

