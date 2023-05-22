SciPlay to Participate in Two Investor Conferences

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) (the “Company”) announced today that the Company’s executives will conduct presentations at two upcoming investor conferences. The presentations will be webcast live, and the information for both webcasts are below.

JP Morgan Technology Media & Communications Conference
Wednesday, May 24, 2023
2:00 p.m. - 2:35 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. - 11:35 a.m. PT
Presenter: Josh Wilson, Chief Executive Officer
To access the live event, click here: %3Cb%3ESciPlay%26rsquo%3Bs+JP+Morgan+TMC+Webcast%3C%2Fb%3E

Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference
Tuesday, June 6, 2023
4:45 p.m. - 5:15 p.m. ET / 1:45 p.m. - 2:15 p.m. PT
Presenter: Danny Moy, Chief Strategy Officer
To access the live event, click here: %3Cb%3ESciPlay%26rsquo%3Bs+Stifel+CSI+Webcast%3C%2Fb%3E

Investor Webcasts

The presentations from these conferences can be accessed via the Company’s Investor News and Events section of its website https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.sciplay.com%2Fnews-and-events%2Fevents-and-presentations and click on the webcast link. A replay of these webcasts will be available approximately one day after each event and be archived on the Company’s website for the JP Morgan Conference for thirty days following the event, and for the Stifel Conference for 120 days following the event.

About SciPlay

SciPlay+Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) is a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web platforms. SciPlay currently offers social casino games %3Ci%3EJackpot+Party%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Casino%3C%2Fi%3E, %3Ci%3EGold+Fish%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Casino%3C%2Fi%3E, %3Ci%3EQuick+Hit%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Slots%3C%2Fi%3E, %3Ci%3E88+Fortunes%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Slots%3C%2Fi%3E, %3Ci%3EMONOPOLY+Slots%3C%2Fi%3E, and %3Ci%3EHot+Shot+Casino%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E%3C%2Fi%3E, and casual games%3Ci%3EBingo+Showdown%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E%3C%2Fi%3E, %3Ci%3ESolitaire+Pets%26trade%3B+Adventure%3C%2Fi%3E, and %3Ci%3EBackgammon+Live%3C%2Fi%3E and a variety of hyper casual games such as Rob Master 3d™, Deep Clean Inc.™ and Oh God™. All of SciPlay’s games are offered and played on multiple platforms, including Apple, Google, Facebook, and Amazon. In addition to developing original games, SciPlay has access to a library of more than 1,500 real-world slot and table games provided by Light & Wonder, and its Subsidiaries. For more information, please visit SciPlay.com.

All ® and © notices signify copyrights owned by and/or marks registered in the United States by SciPlay Games, LLC and/or SG Gaming, Inc., and or their respective affiliates.

© 2023 SciPlay Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230515005755r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230515005755/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.