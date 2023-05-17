Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SEMR), a leading online visibility management SaaS platform, announced today that management will participate and host one-on-one investor meetings at the following investor conferences:

Needham Annual Tech & Media Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Fireside Chat Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Location: New York, NY

J.P. Morgan Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Fireside Chat Time: 1:50 p.m. ET

Location: Boston, MA

Stifel Cross Sector Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Fireside Chat Time: 9:45 a.m. ET

Location: Boston, MA

Baird Global Consumer, Tech & Services Conference

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Location: New York, NY

Conference fireside chats will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on Semrush’s investor relations website at investors.semrush.com

About Semrush

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 100,000 paying customers, is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Philadelphia, Trevose, Austin, Dallas, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Belgrade, Berlin, Limassol, Prague, Warsaw, and Yerevan.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230515005780/en/