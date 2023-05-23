SEATTLE, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleDown Interactive ( DDI) (“ DoubleDown ” or the “ Company ”), a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms, announced today that Chief Financial Officer, Joe Sigrist, will present at the 18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference at 12:45 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 18, 2023. Mr. Sigrist will also host virtual one-on-one and group meetings with institutional investors that day.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations page of the DoubleDown website at ir.doubledowninteractive.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the live event at ir.doubledowninteractive.com.

If you have questions about DoubleDown or are interested in conducting a conference call or meeting with management, please contact the company’s investor relations firm, JCIR, at (212) 835-8500 or via email at [email protected]

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive, Co. Ltd. is a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms. We are the creators of multi-format interactive entertainment experiences for casual players, bringing authentic Vegas entertainment to players around the world through an online social casino experience. Our flagship title, DoubleDown Casino, has been a fan-favorite game on leading social and mobile platforms for years, entertaining millions of players worldwide with a lineup of classic and modern games.

