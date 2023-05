TELUS International (NYSE and TSX: TIXT), a leading digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions, including artificial intelligence (AI) and content moderation, for global and disruptive brands, today announced the results from its annual general meeting of shareholders which took place on May 12, 2023. All director nominees were elected to the Board of Directors and Deloitte LLP were appointed as auditors.

The results of shareholder voting from the meeting were as follows:

1. Election of Directors

Each of the following eleven nominees was elected as a director of TELUS International. The votes cast for each nominee were as follows:

Director Votes For % of Votes For Votes Withheld % of Votes Withheld Darren Entwistle (Chair) 2,039,480,977 99.14% 17,652,549 0.86% Josh Blair (Vice-Chair) 2,045,535,667 99.44% 11,597,859 0.56% Madhuri Andrews 2,057,118,083 100.00% 15,489 0.00% Olin Anton 2,056,468,065 99.97% 665,507 0.03% Navin Arora 2,044,580,627 99.39% 12,552,945 0.61% Doug French 2,045,578,635 99.44% 11,554,891 0.56% Tony Geheran 2,012,550,802 97.83% 44,582,724 2.17% Sue Paish 2,054,270,408 99.86% 2,863,118 0.14% Jeffrey Puritt 2,047,781,664 99.55% 9,351,862 0.45% Carolyn Slaski 2,056,390,566 99.96% 742,960 0.04% Sandra Stuart 2,056,467,615 99.97% 665,911 0.03%

2. Appointment of Auditor

Deloitte LLP were appointed as the Company’s auditors and the directors were authorized to fix the auditors’ remuneration for the ensuing year. The votes were cast as follows:

Votes For % of Votes For Votes Withheld % of Votes Withheld 2,058,079,170 100.00% 6,925 0.00%

About TELUS International

TELUS International (NYSE & TSX: TIXT) designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company’s services support the full lifecycle of its clients’ digital transformation journeys, enabling them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes. TELUS International’s integrated solutions span digital strategy, innovation, consulting and design, IT lifecycle including managed solutions, intelligent automation and end-to-end AI data solutions including computer vision capabilities, as well as omnichannel CX and trust and safety solutions including content moderation. Fueling all stages of company growth, TELUS International partners with brands across strategic industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media, eCommerce and fintech, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others.

TELUS International’s unique caring culture promotes diversity and inclusivity through its policies, team member resource groups and workshops, and equal employment opportunity hiring practices across the regions where it operates. Since 2007, the company has positively impacted the lives of more than 1.2 million citizens around the world, building stronger communities and helping those in need through large-scale volunteer events and charitable giving. Five TELUS International Community Boards have provided $5.2 million in funding to grassroots charitable organizations since 2011. Learn more at: telusinternational.com.

