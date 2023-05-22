New Castle Community Schools Taps PowerSchool to Support College, Career, and Life Readiness Program

2 hours ago
PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) today announced New+Castle+Community+Schools (NCCS) in New Castle, Indiana selected PowerSchool+Naviance, a core component of the PowerSchool+Workforce+Development+Cloud, to support its college, career, and life readiness (CCLR) program. Alongside their existing use of PowerSchool+Student+Information+System, NCCS’s implementation of Naviance will help students uncover future interests.

“Through our district’s positive experience using PowerSchool SIS, selecting Naviance to support our college and career readiness program was an easy decision,” said Adam McDaniel, Assistant Superintendent, New Castle Community School Corporation. “We're excited to use Naviance to support our efforts monitoring student pathway progress across our secondary schools, along with providing each of our students with access to the skills and knowledge needed to help inform their futures.”

Naviance’s CCLR readiness platform helps more than 10 million students in the U.S. discover their strengths and interests to find their best-fit path after high school. Through the platform’s unified interface, students can search for colleges aligning with their specific interests, take career assessments, and stay organized by creating goals and to-dos, among other features.

Through Naviance’s array of CCLR capabilities, NCCS staff will now have access to technology capable of helping their students effectively explore the full range of educational and career options available to them. By using the platform’s Course Planner tool, students will be able to create multi-year course plans based on their career interests to ensure their best path to success after they graduate. Paired with the platform’s self-discovery, college research, and reporting features, NCCS now has additional support to ensure each student has access to high-quality resources to achieve milestones toward their postsecondary goals.

Naviance will further support NCCS’s efforts in digitizing its core administrative operations. By using PowerSchool SIS, and the Educator Recruitment Cloud, which includes SchoolSpring Job Board, Applicant Tracking, and Employee Records, NCCS continues to successfully facilitate its scheduling, attendance, grading, calendaring, talent management, and broader human resource and administrative functions.

New Castle Community School Corporation (New Castle Community Schools) is a public school corporation located in New Castle, Indiana. New Castle Community Schools offers a PK-12 curriculum across eight total schools – including one high school, one middle school, and six elementary schools. As part of its ongoing goal to provide exceptional learning environments and opportunities to students, the district offers an array of opportunities spanning academics, athletics, performing arts, career and technical learning, and extracurricular program offerings.

For more information about Naviance, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.powerschool.com%2Fsolutions%2Funified-communities%2Fnaviance%2F.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 50 million students globally and more than 15,000 customers, including more than 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in more than 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

© PowerSchool. PowerSchool and other PowerSchool marks are trademarks of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230515005749/en/

