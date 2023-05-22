Boise, Idaho, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Idaho Copper Corporation (formerly Joway Health Industries Group Inc.) ( GTVI, Financial), a domestic U.S. company focused the exploration and development of its large copper-molybdenum-silver deposit in Idaho, (“the CuMo” project), announces it has retained PR|Re:public, a wholly owned subsidiary of Core Consultants Pty Ltd, a corporate communications, investor relations and consulting firm focused on the natural resources sector.



The one-year engagement with PR|Re:public will be focused on building investor awareness through feature articles, social media, press releases, email, newsletters, white papers, videos, and media management. In the short-term, Idaho Copper expects the release of several written and video interviews that will introduce the Idaho Copper story, highlight the dynamics of the copper and molybdenum markets, and outline the company's plans going forward.

“We are excited to work with PR|Re:public to begin introducing ourselves to the marketplace. We have seen their work with other public companies in the natural resources sector and appreciate their process driven approach and breadth of contacts,” said Steven Rudofsky, Chief Executive Officer of Idaho Copper Corporation. “We believe the CuMo project has enormous potential and are working toward financing the company's development program."

Mr. Rudofsky added, “we recently made our debut in US financial markets through a reverse merger, and we are excited to execute our priorities for 2023, which include validation of ore sorting at the CuMo project, an update to the company's 2020 PEA, and preliminary steps toward an uplisting to a major US exchange.

About Idaho Copper Corporation

Idaho Copper Corporation is a mineral exploration and development company focused on exploring and developing a large copper-molybdenum-silver deposit in Idaho (United States), (“the CuMo” project). The CuMo project currently consists of one hundred and twenty-six (126) federal unpatented lode mining claims, and six (6) patented mining claims. In total, the project comprises approximately 2,640 acres. The unpatented lode mining claims and patented claims are situated in an unorganized mining district in Boise County, Idaho.

For more information, visit: www.idaho-copper.com.

For further information, please contact:

[email protected]