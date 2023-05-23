ATLANTA, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Canopy Growth Corporation (“Canopy Growth” or “the Company”) ( CGC) complied with federal securities laws. On May 10, 2023, Canopy Growth disclosed that the Company had concluded that certain of its audited and unaudited consolidated financial statements from 2022 “should no longer be relied upon because of certain material misstatements” contained in those financial statements. Following this announcement, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.



If you purchased Canopy Growth stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at [email protected] or Joshua Karr, Esq. at [email protected] , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/canopy-growth/ to discuss your legal rights.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021 and 2022, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com , and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

[email protected]