GREAT NECK, N.Y., May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRT APARTMENTS CORP. (: BRT), a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties, today announced that the unconsolidated joint venture that owns Chatham Court and Reflections in Dallas, TX, in which the Company had a 50% interest, completed the previously announced sale of the asset. The sale generated net proceeds to BRT of approximately $19.4 million.



Jeffrey A. Gould, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “The timing of the sale of Chatham Court and Reflections was consistent with our previously announced timeline and results in an IRR of 22% over our sever-year hold. With the approximate $19.4 million in proceeds from this sale, we expect to redeploy a portion of the proceeds to fund potential stock repurchases and to complete the previously announced acquisition of The Winterfield at Midlothian by year end.”

BRT’s share of the gain from this sale will be approximately $14.6 million and its share of the related early extinguishment of debt charge will be $167,000. BRT’s net proceeds of $19.4 million give effect to the repayment of its pro rata share of $12.7 million in debt secured by the property.

