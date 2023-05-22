Hepsiburada to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results on May 25, 2023

ISTANBUL, Turkey, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (d/b/a “Hepsiburada”) ( HEPS), a leading Turkish e-commerce platform, will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2023 before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Hepsiburada’s management will host an analyst and investor conference call and live webcast to discuss its financial results at 16.00 İstanbul / 14.00 London / 9.00 a.m. New York time on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

Live webcast can be accessed via https://87399.themediaframe.eu/links/hepsiburada230525.html.

A replay will be available on the Hepsiburada Investor Relations website https://investors.hepsiburada.com following the call.

Hepsiburada’s results presentation will be available on the Hepsiburada Investor Relations website https://investors.hepsiburada.com on May 25, 2023.

About Hepsiburada

Hepsiburada is a leading e-commerce technology platform in Türkiye, connecting over 55 million members with over 160 million stock keeping units across over 30 product categories. Hepsiburada provides goods and services through its hybrid model combining first-party direct sales (1P model) and a third-party marketplace (3P model) with approximately 100,000 merchants.

With its vision of leading the digitalization of commerce, Hepsiburada acts as a reliable, innovative and purpose-led companion in consumers’ daily lives. Hepsiburada’s e-commerce platform provides a broad ecosystem of capabilities for merchants and consumers including: last-mile delivery and fulfilment services, advertising services, on-demand grocery delivery services, and payment solutions offered through Hepsipay, Hepsiburada’s payment companion and “Buy-Now-Pay-Later” solutions provider. HepsiGlobal offers a selection from international merchants through its inbound arm while outbound operations aim to enable merchants in Türkiye to make cross-border sales.

Since its founding in 2000, Hepsiburada has been purpose-led, leveraging its digital capabilities to develop the role of women in the Turkish economy. Hepsiburada started the ‘Technology Empowerment for Women Entrepreneurs’ programme in 2017, which has supported approximately 42,000 female entrepreneurs throughout Türkiye reach millions of customers with their products.

Investor Relations Contact

[email protected]

Media Contact

[email protected]
[email protected]


