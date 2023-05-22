embecta to Participate in Investor Conferences

PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embecta Corp. (“embecta”) ( EMBC), one of the largest pure-play diabetes care companies in the world, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences:

2023 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

  • Management will host a fireside session on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 3:05 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) at the InterContinental Barclay, New York. Audio webcasts of the presentations will be accessible under the “News & Events” section of the Company's investor relations website at investors.embecta.com.

2023 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

  • Management will host a fireside session on Thursday, Jun 8, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) at the Marriott Marquis, New York. Audio webcasts of the presentations will be accessible under the “News & Events” section of the Company's investor relations website at investors.embecta.com.

About embecta
embecta is one of the largest pure-play diabetes care companies in the world, leveraging its nearly 100-year legacy in insulin delivery to empower people with diabetes to live their best life through innovative solutions, partnerships and the passion of approximately 2,000 employees around the globe. For more information, visit embecta.com or follow our social channels on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.