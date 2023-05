PR Newswire

CHICAGO, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: KFS) Kingsway Financial Services Inc. ("Kingsway" or the "Company") today announced that it has published its Investor Day presentation to the Company's website. The presentation, which provides an overview of the Company's business, industry, financials and other relevant information, can be accessed and downloaded by visiting the investor relations section of the Company's website at: https://bit.ly/3Mt2jtS

Investor Day

The Company will be hosting an in-person and online Investor Day on Tuesday, May 16 at the New York Stock Exchange. President and Chief Executive Officer, John T. Fitzgerald, along with Kent A. Hansen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and members of the management team will discuss a range of topics covering the Company's operations, long-term growth strategy and financial structure. Prepared presentations will begin at 9:30 am ET.

The event will take place at the New York Stock Exchange (RSVP required) and will also be available virtually at the investors section on the Company website: https://kingsway-financial.com.

Individuals interested in attending or registering for the event may contact James Carbonara, Hayden IR at [email protected] or by calling (646) 755-7412.

About the Company

Kingsway is a holding company that owns or controls subsidiaries primarily in the extended warranty and business services industries. The common shares of Kingsway are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "KFS."

The Company serves the extended warranty industry through its operating subsidiaries IWS (iwsgroup.com), Penn Warranty (pennwarranty.com), Preferred Warranties (preferredwarranties.com) and Trinity Warranty Solutions (trinitywarranty.com).

The Company serves the business services industry through its operating subsidiaries CSuite (csuitefinancialpartners.com), Ravix (ravixgroup.com) and Secure Nursing Service (securenursing.com).

Additional Information

Additional information about Kingsway, including a copy of its Annual Reports can be accessed on the EDGAR section of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov, on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedar.com, or through the Company's website at www.kingsway-financial.com.

Contact Information Hayden IR James Carbonara (646) 755-7412 [email protected] Kingsway Financial Services Inc. Kent Hansen, CFO (312) 766-2163 [email protected]

