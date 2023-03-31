PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitae (NYSE: NVTA), a leading medical genetics company, today announced that it intends to appeal the verdict delivered by a jury at the United States District Court for the District of Delaware. The jury found that Invitae's products using Anchored Multiplex PCR ("AMP") chemistry infringe certain Natera, Inc. patents. The jury awarded Natera a total of $19.35 million, based on lost profits and a royalty rate of 10% on certain products. Invitae will vigorously defend itself in future proceedings regarding Natera's request for injunctive relief.

In response to the verdict, Invitae President and CEO Ken Knight said, "We continue to have strong confidence in our product portfolio and our freedom to operate based on the unique and distinguished nature of our technology, and expect to demonstrate that in ongoing proceedings. We believe that it is important to provide options for cancer patients, clinicians and healthcare systems. To that end, we are committed to bringing an effective and differentiated Personalized Cancer Monitoring (PCM) solution to market."

