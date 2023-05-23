Scott%2BScott+Attorneys+at+Law+LLP (“Scott+Scott”), a national securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Roblox Corporation (“Roblox”) (NYSE: RBLX) breached their fiduciary duties to Roblox and its shareholders. If you are a Roblox shareholder, you are encouraged to contact attorney Joe Pettigrew with Scott+Scott for additional information at (844) 818-6982, or [email protected].

Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of Roblox’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Roblox in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Roblox, and whether Roblox and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On February 3, 2022, The Bear Cave published a report alleging that Roblox’s online platform intended for children aged six to fourteen is “also the leading platform for pedophiles.”

What You Can Do

