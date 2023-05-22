Timbercreek Financial announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timbercreek Financial Corp. (the "Company") (

TSX:TF, Financial) announced the voting results for the election of its board of directors, which took place at the Company’s annual meeting of shareholders held on May 15, 2023 (the “Annual Meeting”). The nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 29, 2023 were elected as directors of the Company and detailed results of the votes cast by proxy are set out below:
Name of NomineeVotes For% ForVotes Withheld% Withheld
Amar Bhalla21,274,13796.49773,0973.51
Deborah Robinson21,829,94699.01217,2880.99
Scott Rowland21,957,59899.5989,6360.41
W. Glenn Shyba21,900,50899.33146,7260.67
Pamela Spackman21,944,58699.53102,6480.47
R. Blair Tamblyn21,892,98799.30154,2470.70

At the Annual Meeting, KPMG LLP was reappointed as the Company’s auditor to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company and the directors were authorized to fix the auditor’s remuneration.

About the Company

Timbercreek Financial is a leading non-bank, commercial real estate lender providing shorter-duration, structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors. Our sophisticated, service-oriented approach allows us to meet the needs of borrowers, including faster execution and more flexible terms that are not typically provided by Canadian financial institutions. By employing thorough underwriting, active management and strong governance, we are able to meet these needs while targeting strong risk-adjusted returns for investors.

CONTACT:
Timbercreek Financial
Blair Tamblyn
Chief Executive Officer
[email protected]
www.timbercreekfinancial.com.


